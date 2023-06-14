In a Division 3 softball semifinal win over Bishop Fenwick, Norton hitters ‘pass the bat’ in a decisive sixth-inning outburst

The motto “Pass the bat,” as in continuing the positive momentum from the previous at-bat, has been a rallying cry all season.

His team trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Norton softball coach Wade Lizotte asked the Lancers for three runs.

The fourth-seeded Lancers rattled off six straight hits — after recording just two in the previous five innings — on their way to an 8-1 victory over No. 9 Bishop Fenwick in a Division 3 semifinal Wednesday at UMass Dartmouth.

Advancing to the state final for the first time since 2006, Norton (22-2) will take on No. 6 Middleborough at UMass Amherst Friday or Saturday (TBA).

Advertisement

“We made a few adjustments but we were at the top of our order and [senior shortstop] Sandy [Fairbairn] all season long has set the tone,” said Lizotte. “In this game, hitting is so contagious and she gets that hit and passes the bat.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Freshman Liana Danubio was stellar in the circle for Norton, scattering six hits and allowing one run over seven innings while recording three strikeouts against Bishop Fenwick. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Freshman Liana Danubio singled home Fairbairn to kick off the scoring and punctuated the inning with a two-run triple. Danubio turned in a strong performance in the circle, allowing one run in seven innings, striking out three and scattering six hits.

“We all bounce off of each other,” said Danubio. “The vibe, I guess you could call it, is always there. When someone gets a hit, we’re all up on the fence and keep it rolling, pass the bat.”

Norton shortstop Sandra Fairbairn (left) threw around the leather, tagging out Bishop Fenwick’s Sophia Savino at second base. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

A tight-knit family feel has helped the Lancers reel off 13 consecutive victories. The team gathered in the circle after the final out in celebration as the coaching staff embraced in the dugout with high-fives and hugs.

“As a dad of three girls, to watch this team succeed, my emotions in that sixth inning is all about watching these kids succeed and pick each other up,” said Lizotte.

Advertisement

The Norton softball team celebrates its banner achievement after posting an 8-1 victory over Bishop Fenwick to punch its ticket to the Division 3 state championship. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 4 State

Joseph Case 4, Archbishop Williams 3 — Joseph Case softball coach Shannon Silva had one message for her team going into its semifinal matchup against Archbishop Williams: Failure isn’t an option.

In a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals matchup, where Joseph Case topped Archbishop Williams, 8-0, the top-seeded Cardinals (23-1) took Silva’s directive to heart, besting the No. 5 Bishops (20-6) by one run, carrying a never-say-die attitude through to the final frame.

Case jumped on the scoreboard early when junior Megan Smith doubled in the first and took third on Lexi Yost’s sacrifice bunt. Smith scored on Brooke Orton’s RBI double. The Cardinals added two more runs in the second inning, stealing home twice to take a 3-0 lead, but the Bishops refused to go quietly, tying the game, 3-3, in the fifth inning.

With the game still knotted at 3, the Cardinals were patient and relaxed as they stepped up to the plate for the last time in the bottom of the seventh.

Yost led off with a line-drive single, and went to second on Olivia Silva’s fly ball. Orton reached to load the bases. Bishop freshman ace Jill Ondrick responded with a strikeout of sophomore Bre Fontes, but sophomore Skye Dupre slammed a single to third base, sending Yost flying home for the winning run.

“Momentum swung in this game to Archbishop for sure, and I wasn’t really feeling good about it for a couple of innings, but they just don’t let up,” Shannon Silva said. “They stay in there, and they don’t let up, and they keep going.”

Advertisement

With the win, the Cardinals, who are averaging 13 runs per game and have outscored the opposition, 314-55, advance to the state finals for the second consecutive season. Joseph Case, which suffered a 2-1 loss to Amesbury in last year’s championship, will face second-seeded Hampshire Regional Friday at 5:30 p.m. at UMass Amherst.

“There’s nothing to really freshen up on at this point,” said Shannon Silva. “They know how to catch, they know how to throw, they know how to run the bases. We’ve done it all year.”

Cam Kerry reported from Dartmouth, Julia Yohe from Worcester.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.