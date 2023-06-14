‘I really regret it, because it caused pain.’ Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are re-examining Matt Dermody’s situation

Last week, the Red Sox called up the lefthander for his first big league start against the Guardians. Prior to his outing, MassLive reported that Dermody had posted (and subsequently deleted) a homophobic tweet in 2021.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said last week that the organization had only discovered the tweet in spring training after signing the pitcher to a minor league deal, and that the team decided not to release the pitcher after being satisfied in a face-to-face conversation that Dermody had come to understand that his message was harmful and counter to the organization’s mission of inclusiveness.

Since Bloom made those comments, however, he said that the organization has become aware of additional offensive social media activity by Dermody.

“We pride ourselves on doing the right due diligence so that we can have the right conversations around these things. We realized as this was unfolding [after the callup] that a process that is normally pretty robust missed some things,” said Bloom. “There were other concerning things on social media. We usually don’t miss these types of things. In this case we did.”

Bloom declined to say whether Dermody would have been signed or called up had the team been aware of the activity it’s now investigating.

“Obviously the conversations would have been different,” said Bloom. “We would have gone through a different process just in assessing this whole thing but I don’t think it helps to get into hypotheticals about where that might have led us.”

Dermody, after taking the loss while allowing three runs in four innings, was designated for assignment after his start on Thursday and assigned to Triple A Worcester on Sunday after clearing waivers. He is scheduled to pitch for the WooSox on Wednesday.

Bloom said the organization is continuing to evaluate the matter and to determine appropriate next steps.

“We’re getting our arms around what the right steps are with respect to the new info, or at least the info that’s new to us,” said Bloom. “That’s obviously a process that we’ll need to go through to figure out the best way to address it and take it into account. We certainly take it very seriously.”

Bloom said the team is working to tighten its due diligence efforts regarding players’ social media, suggesting that the failure to identify Dermody’s prior offensive tweets represented an aberration. Even so, he expressed regret for how he and the team had handled the matter.

“We didn’t have all the conversations we should have here. That’s something we can’t undo. It happened and we really regret it. I really regret it, because it caused pain,” said Bloom. “I do believe people can learn and grow and forgiveness should be possible. But that requires having the right conversations and in this particular case, we just didn’t put ourselves in a position to have them.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.