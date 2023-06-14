Once again, Catholic Conference rivals BC High and St. John’s Prep will square off for Division 1 lacrosse title

“It was as expected,” BC High coach Marcus Craigwell said, crediting A-B coach Pat Ammendolia and the Revolution.

On a foggy Tuesday night at Burlington High, second-seeded BC High held off a dogged Acton-Boxborough team for a 13-9 victory, setting up a matchup against top-seeded St. John’s Prep (21-1) in the state final Saturday (TBA).

For the third straight year, the Division 1 boys’ lacrosse state final will be a Catholic Conference showdown.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, and it was a close game for 75 percent of the game. We just had to stick to our guns, stick to our plan. Their goalie was hot in the first half. We were winning faceoffs, which was helping, but this couldn’t have been better to prepare us for our last game.”

BC High senior Shane McDonnell dominated action at the faceoff X, winning 20 of 25 draws, but the Revolution (17-5) stayed close thanks in no small part to clutch goaltending from junior Will Steinkrauss (14 saves).

There were five ties in the first half and it was a 6-6 game at the break before BC High (20-2) opened a two-goal in the third quarter and eventually gained some breathing room.

Revolution seniors Tyler Clayton (2 goals, 1 assist) and Ryan Cho (3 goals) led the offense with sophomore Trey Clayton (1 goal, 3 assists) facilitating, but BC High proved to have more firepower.

With extra possessions, Eagles senior attackmen Will Emsing (3 goals, 4 assists), Pat Maroney (2 goals, 1 assist), and Cooper Chapman (2 goals) were lethal.

“Those seniors have been in these moments for their whole careers,” said Craigwell. “And they remember what not to do in those big moments. We had a lot of long possessions which extended their defense, and we just capitalized after that, so it was just a great effort on both sides of the ball.”

Now BC High looks to take the rubber match from St. John’s Prep after the rivals split their regular season series.

“Obviously it’s a conference matchup, so it’s going to be the team that shows up, but believes in themselves to finish the game,” said Craigwell. “This is a great group, we have a huge group of seniors, and we’re just going to ride that wave.”

St. John’s Prep 14, Hingham 3 — Prep has left a wake of vanquished foes during its march to a third straight Division 1 final.

The Eagles latest triumph was a thrashing of Hingham in a semifinal at Weston High.

Prep edged Hingham last June in the state semis, but left no doubt while racing to an 8-1 halftime lead in the rematch.

“Up to this point, but we hope we have one more,” St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon said when asked if that was the best half his team has played all season.

“I thought we played well offensively and the defense was outstanding.”

The fifth-seeded Harbormen (20-3) snapped a 15-minute scoreless drought when Joe Hennessey scored a pair of goals in the third, but Prep responded immediately with tallies from Lucas Verrier, Nate Jones, and sophomore pole Jack Weissenburger.

Prep received goals from eight players and 11 Eagles tallied a point, including two-time All-American Jimmy Ayers, who facilitated with two assists. Harlan Graber opened the scoring, Jake Vana added two goals, and Will Sawyer scored three of his game-high four goals in the second quarter.

Advertisement

“We had really good balance,” Pynchon said. “It was great to see those guys score the ball. And we had [reserves] executing stuff on how to end the game. That was a really proud moment for me. It’s nice to see guys doing stuff they’ve been coached on.”