Patience pays off for Duxbury boys’ lacrosse in weather-delayed Division 2 semifinal win over previously unbeaten Marblehead

“As soon as we got that call that we were going back in, we got straight back to business,” said Duxbury senior captain Parker Villarin.

The Dragons — unflappable, unperturbed, and unstoppable — didn’t seem to mind after play stopped in the middle of the first quarter.

After waiting 362 days for another chance to play in the semifinals, the Duxbury boys’ lacrosse team had to wait an extra 2 hours, 12 minutes alongside Marblehead due to a lightning delay.

Duxbury pulled away for a convincing, 12-4 triumph over Marblehead at Weymouth High on Wednesday. The No. 3 Dragons (20-3) built a 5-2 halftime lead and cruised from there against the No. 7 Magicians (21-1).

Duxbury's Colin Hulett (left) runs into defensive pressure from Marblehead's Eliot Pluss (right) during first-half action of the Dragons' 12-4 win in the Division 2 semifinals Wednesday night at Weymouth High. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Zach Falls scored three goals, and Jack McDonough, Colin Hulett, TJ Pikul, and Wyatt Glass added two apiece. Villarin anchored a stellar defensive effort, with help from John Rovegno, Thomas Sheehan, and goalie Max Mazanec.

“They were an undefeated team,” said Duxbury coach Chris Sweet. “Undefeated teams are dangerous, but our guys played a great team game tonight.”

Falls and McDonough scored early for Duxbury, Carter Laramie (two goals) delivered for Marblehead, then came the lightning. Then came some more, but officials elected to wait it out.

Duxbury's Zachary Falls celebrates his goal against Marblehead during Wednesday night's Division 2 semifinal at Weymouth High. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The teams were situated next to each other inside the school, and they tried to stretch and stay as loose as possible.

“You’re either going to come out flat or flying,” said Marblehead coach John Wilkens. “The one thing this group never does is come out flat. They do not stop running. It’s not a lack of effort. It was just some bad decision-making.”

The Dragons capitalized on the Magicians’ miscues, as Hulett and Glass spearheaded a strong third quarter. Connor Cronin scored twice for Marblehead, but Duxbury created even more separation in the fourth to preserve the win.

It was a magical ride for Marblehead, as the Magicians advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. They simply ran into a balanced and poised opponent that never relented.

Next up for Duxbury is either No. 1 Reading or No. 4 Longmeadow in the state final this weekend. The Dragons are one win away from capturing their first state title since 2012.

“It’s been a long time coming, so we’re excited,” Sweet said. “We’re going to do our best to try to bring home a championship to Duxbury.”

Division 3 State

Falmouth 11, Newburyport 6 — With time winding down in the third quarter, sophomore Oliver Partridge saw Falmouth teammate Rafe Grant under suffocating defense. Grant, a senior captain, was able to flick the ball over to Partridge, a sophomore, who fired a shot that found netting with just two seconds on the clock.

The seventh-seeded Falmouth boys’ lacrosse team seized a three-goal cushion on Partridge’s tally and finished off a semifinal victory over No. 3 Newburyport with a strong final push at Walpole High to reach the Division 3 final against top-seeded Norwell Saturday at Burlington High (time TBA).

“It just felt good,” said Partridge (two goals, two assists). “Had our heads up high, we knew how to close the game like we did the game before. We just came out flying.”

Junior Jackson Falcone (three goals, three assists) led a balanced offense for Falmouth (16-6) that saw senior captain Matt Shea and junior Cole Gaudet each deposit a pair of goals, and junior Colin Snow-Revenaugh and sophomore Kele Gregory each tally a score.

“We don’t have one guy with 100 points, or one guy with 70 points even, but we have six guys with 50 points and that’s pretty amazing to see,” said coach Rory Morse. “It’s helped us tremendously to build success. We’re able to attack you from a bunch of different angles.”

Senior CJ Ledwick made seven saves in net, and Falmouth dominated the possession game by winning ground balls. Newburyport (15-7) drew within a goal with 6:50 to go, but Falmouth tacked on four goals in the last five minutes to close it out.

After going 2-9 in 2021 and 7-13 last year, the Clippers will make their first trip to the final in the statewide championship era (Falmouth finished runner-up in the Division 2 South tournament in 2018).

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Falcone said. “Now we got to go take it home, but this is one I’ll never forget. It’s huge.”

Norwell 16, Medfield 4 — After an hour-long weather delay because of lightning strikes near Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, the top-seeded Clippers emerged for the resumption of play and with a thunder clap of seven unanswered goals to earn a repeat trip to the Div. 3 state championship.

After Medfield (15-7) pulled with 4-2, senior faceoff specialist John Mullen (1 goal, 1 assist) helped Norwell (18-3) seize control by dominating the faceoff dot, winning 18 of 23 draws.

“Especially in a game like this when you’re playing a really good team, you want to make sure you get possession,” said Norwell coach Josh Stolp. “When Mullen gets it, and we are up by a couple of goals, we know its really difficult for a team to get rolling .”

Senior Austin Shea, who tallied six goals, leads a veteran group who will be making their third consecutive appearance in the state finals.

“We got a lot of experience, since it’s our third year going through the state tournament,” said Shea. “We have a lot of young guys who haven’t been shy to step up to a big challenge all year long.”

Shifty freshman Jake McGuirk (2 goals, 4 assists) created opportunities for himself and others. “He’s fearless,” Shea said of McGuirk. “He goes at the big defenders, and he gets some big goals for us, and makes some plays.”

Seniors Nolan Petrucelli and Dylan McGuirk and sophomore Oliver Rice scored two goals apiece while senior Tim Ward added a tally for Norwell.

Division 4 State

Sandwich 11, Dover-Sherborn 8 — Fueled by a one-goal loss to Wahconah in last year’s final, the second-seeded Blue Devils (15-7) took control and built a four-goal lead in the first quarter of the semifinal against the third-seeded Raiders at Scituate High.

Sandwich advances to the state final against the winner of Cohasset-Weston, which was postponed in Wednesday’s second game at Scituate because of lightning. D-S finished 15-7 after suffering its second consecutive semifinal loss to the Blue Knights.

”I think at this point they trust each other and they trust the way they can play,” Sandwich coach Mike McNeill said. “It was hard work that got us back here. They were ready.”

Sandwich sophomore Cole Rodgers (5 goals) and junior Avery Richardson (4 goals) anchored the scoring for the Blue Knights, who never trailed after commanding a 5-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 6-3 advantage at halftime.

After being held scoreless in the third quarter, D-S chipped into its deficit in the final frame once sophomore Grant Sullivan netted two of his four goals and seniors Crossan Carothers and Henry Moore and junior Wyatt Pastore each tallied one goal apiece.

But the Blue Knights always had an answer to halt the Raiders’ rally, and Richardson’s final goal with 2:54 gave Sandwich the 11-8 edge it ultimately held onto.

”They played well. We didn’t play the first quarter too well, but in the second, third, and fourth, I think we did a good job of playing with them,” D-S coach Brian McLaughlin said. “We just got down a little too far.”

Trevor Hass reported from Weymouth High, AJ Traub from Walpole, Brad Joyal from Scituate High, Zachary Lyons from Quincy.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.