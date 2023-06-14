Players to watch — Viktor Hovland is a good one — at the US Open

He’s the best ball-striker in the game and if he makes a putt or two, he could run away with it. He missed a playoff by a shot at The Memorial two weeks ago, which was remarkable considering Denny McCarthy, who lost that playoff to Viktor Hovland, was 20 shots better than Scheffler on the greens. Scheffler’s tee-to-green game is in Tiger Woods territory. As for the jinx factor: The No. 1 player in the world has not won the US Open since Woods in 2008.

The easiest and most logical pick. His major résumé is remarkable — in Woods territory — with five championships, four seconds, and 16 top 10s since 2014. He’s happy and healthy, and was at ease at Tuesday’s news conference, an ominous sign for the rest of the field. He enjoys the chaos — the PGA/LIV Golf agreement has created plenty — and he says the more the better.

Cameron Smith

The reigning British Open champion hasn’t been hitting it all that straight, but a US Open requires a premium on the short game, and the man with the mullet has that in spades. He gets up and down from everywhere, and if he can avoid the many barrancas — which are in play at Los Angeles Country Club on at least seven holes — he could be there in the end.

The field

Jordan Spieth: Short game, you ask? Who is better around the greens (well, maybe the LPGA’s Lydia Ko). His stats don’t bear out this pick and he’s not top 10 in scrambling or putting stats. Going entirely on feel, like the way he plays . . . Adam Hadwin: He got up after getting sacked at the Canadian Open. He deserves a little love . . . Bryson DeChambeau: He didn’t reinvent golf, but he reinvented himself, now on his third version. Still hits it a mile, so his length will be a factor — anywhere . . . Patrick Cantlay: A southern California guy with loads of course knowledge. The pace of the US Open might suit him — he’s among the slowest on tour.

Viktor Hovland

He gave Koepka a run at the PGA Championship and if his newfound devotion to the intricacies of the short game catch up with his game tee to green, he’ll become the first player from Norway to win a major. He’s sixth in total driving, seventh in strokes gained off the tee, and 10th in approach to the green. The only question mark is his putting — granted, a very big question — where he is ranked 71st.

