Red Sox rally in finale with big seventh inning for a win to avoid being swept by Rockies

“We put together good at-bats,” manager Alex Cora said. “The one thing about all this stuff is we are pitching. And that’s the cool thing about it. Early in the season, we didn’t pitch and we were hitting but obviously over 162 [games], if you pitch you’re going to get your chance and you saw it today.”

In the seventh inning, the Sox sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs. The rally included a two-run go-ahead triple by Rob Refsnyder.

The Red Sox headed into their offday on a positive after a 6-3 win over the Rockies on Wednesday night at Fenway Park to avoid a series sweep.

Advertisement

The series finale was delayed at the start by two hours because of thunderstorms, but the altered timeline did little to throw off Garrett Whitlock. The Sox starter went seven innings and picked up the win to improve to 4-2.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Whitlock allowed two runs in seven innings of work Wednesday night at Fenway. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After enjoying a Thursday away from the ballpark, the Sox will return to Fenway to open a three-game weekend series Friday night vs. the Yankees.

The Red Sox needed something to fall their way in an effort to avoid the sweep.

Their offense, certainly, had been struggling. Yet there was also some misfortune, most notably when Rockies right fielder Nolan Jones snagged what would have been a Rafael Devers go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning of Monday night’s eventual loss in the opener.

After spending much of Wednesday night scuffling on offense again, scoring just one run in six frames against Colorado starter Austin Gomber, arguably the worst starter in baseball, the Sox finally put together a big inning in the seventh — and this time Jones was on the opposite end of a bad break.

Gomber, who had a 7.57 ERA while allowing 51 runs and 16 homers (the most in the National League in both categories), held the Sox to just one run over six frames. He was finally chased from the game following back-to-back singles by Kiké Hernández and Triston Casas to start the seventh. Brent Suter took over for Gomber and walked Connor Wong to load the bases.

Advertisement

Pablo Reyes’ sacrifice fly to center field tied the contest, 2-2. Refsnyder, who scored the Sox’ first run in the first inning on an Alex Verdugo RBI single, stung a sinking line drive to right field, a ball that Jones tried to slide and grab. But the ball skipped past Jones and rolled all the way to the wall, allowing both runs to score and Refsnyder to get all the way around to third.

The Sox would ultimately score five runs in the frame. It was the first time they had scored as many as three runs in an inning since the eighth inning on June 6, a stretch of 75 innings.

Justin Turner beats the throw to score one of Boston's five runs in the seventh inning Wednesday night at Fenway. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Whitlock looked sharp through most of the evening, working five scoreless frames before allowing a pair of runs in the sixth.

Brenton Doyle opened up the sixth with a single and then swiped second. Whitlock, working with the 1-0 lead, induced a groundout to Justin Turner at third base, but Jones followed with a single to advance Doyle to third. Center fielder Kiké Hernández collected the bloop single and threw the ball to the mound, where Casas should have been as the cutoff man, but the first baseman was late to cover and the ball reached home plate. Jones moved up on the miscue, putting runners at second and third.

Advertisement

Ezequiel Tovar brought across the Rockies’ first run on a sacrifice fly. Then with two outs in the inning, Ryan McMahon tagged a double to left-center, scoring Jones and putting the Rockies out in front.

Whitlock struck out seven against one walk on 92 pitches (72 strikes).

Then in the seventh, the Sox rewarded their starter with an onslaught, something that has eluded the offense in recent weeks.

Josh Winckowski got six outs to finish off the victory, allowing a run in the ninth.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.