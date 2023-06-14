Game 69: Rockies at Red Sox lineup and notes

After three consecutive extra-innings losses, including two at home, the Red Sox will close out their series against the Rockies Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Colorado earned 10-inning wins the past two nights, prevailing 4-3 on Monday and 7-6 on Tuesday. With Tuesday’s loss, the Red Sox dropped a series to Colorado for the first time since 2010.

Red Sox righthander Garrett Whitlock will take the mound to try to right the ship and prevent a sweep at home. In his last outing, a 3-2 win over the Yankees, Whitlock allowed seven hits and one run across 6⅓ innings.