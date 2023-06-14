Game 69: Rockies at Red Sox lineup and notes

After three consecutive extra-innings losses, including two at home, the Red Sox will close out their series against the Rockies Wednesday at Fenway Park.
Colorado earned 10-inning wins the past two nights, prevailing 4-3 on Monday and 7-6 on Tuesday. With Tuesday’s loss, the Red Sox dropped a series to Colorado for the first time since 2010.
Red Sox righthander Garrett Whitlock will take the mound to try to right the ship and prevent a sweep at home. In his last outing, a 3-2 win over the Yankees, Whitlock allowed seven hits and one run across 6⅓ innings.
Lefthander Austin Gomber will start for the Rockies. Gomber allowed 15 runs on 25 hits in just under 11 innings over his past three starts.
Advertisement
Lineups
ROCKIES (29-40): TBA
Pitching: LHP Austin Gomber (4-5, 7.57 ERA)
RED SOX (33-35): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (3-2, 4.78 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rockies vs. Whitlock: Randal Grichuk 1-4, Nolan Jones 0-1, Mike Moustakas 0-2
Red Sox vs. Gomber: Adam Duvall 0-4, Kiké Hernández 1-3, Justin Turner 6-8
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have gone to extra innings in three straight games for the first time since June 25-28, 2000.
Notes: The Rockies haven’t swept an opponent since they won three straight against the Milwaukee Brewers from May 2-4. ... Rafael Devers has homered in three of his last five games. His two home runs Tuesday marked his15th career multi-home run game and his third of the season ... The Rockies have won three straight games (their second-longest win streak this season) following a six-game losing streak.
Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.