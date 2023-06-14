Taking a close look at the Red Sox after a little break — and the picture is not pretty

Other than Baghdad Bob NESN talents, all of us who watched this team’s 21-14 start knew it was fool’s gold. Predictably, they lost 21 of their next 33 (7-15 since May 20) and secured their now-traditional spot at the bottom of their division, a whopping 14½ games out of first place.

Celtics playoffs and a European vacation took me away from the Red Sox for many weeks (happy to report that not a single person in Milan asked me about Kiké Hernández), but the Internet and dreaded Fubo enabled me to keep an eye on the Local Nine, so I thought I’d share a few thoughts as the Sox get ready for their “big” weekend rematch with the Yankees at Fenway Park starting Friday.

Advertisement

Let’s not try to soften the reality by citing the strength of the AL East or crying, “They’d be one game out in the Central.” Your team plays in the American League East and when this year is over likely will have finished last three times in four years, and six times in 12 seasons.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Globe’s intrepid Pete Abraham tallied these numbers: The Sox are 227-225 in the last four seasons, 111-119 in the last two seasons, have had only four home sellouts this year, and have been in last place all but 27 days since last July 26.

Red Sox management’s phony illusion of contention doesn’t fool anyone who’s paying attention. Operating the once-vaunted Red Sox like a middle-market team has taken this franchise down the path to irrelevance in a traditionally hardball-hungry baseball market. The bad baseball we’re seeing on a nightly basis is stupefying.

While I was away, I learned that the Sox held a press conference to announce a one-year contract extension for Rob Refsnyder. Seriously? Did they do this for Gabe Kapler back when they were a star-powered team, intent on spending to win championships? They did not.

Advertisement

Refsnyder is a nice bench player and would help any team, but the breathless announcement that accompanied him signing for another year was a perfect example of how far this brand has fallen (check out the vote totals of the No-Star Red Sox on the All-Star ballot).

Here’s what Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote before the Sox invaded the Bronx last weekend: “The Red Sox are far too docile to detest … too anonymous to acknowledge.”

There you go. At the end of Sox-Yankees in the Bronx last weekend, Sox apostle Jared Carrabis tweeted, “The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry has gone from the two fan bases saying the other team sucks to the two fan bases saying their own team sucks.”

True that. And on that same weekend, Steve Cohen — owner of the mega-payroll, underachieving Mets — engaged in a lengthy interview with the Post’s Joel Sherman, explaining his mission to fans, feeling their pain, and pledging improvement.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around from a performance point of view,” said Cohen. “I’m frustrated too … If we can find ways to fix our weaknesses, we’ll try … It looks pretty bad right now, but this is not a bad team … I speak to [general manager] Billy [Eppler] every day … We are all banging our heads together trying to find solutions.”

Advertisement

At least Mets fans know that ownership is paying attention and cares.

In Boston, we have no assuring words from the top, just poor, overmatched Chaim Bloom driving the Red Sox’ payroll to the Big Middle (your Sox are currently 14th, between the White Sox and mighty Rockies), combing the waiver wire for one-year contracts, and summoning to the majors a journeyman who posts homophobic tweets (Matt Dermody) to make an emergency start when he could have promoted any of a number of minor leaguers to make that start in Tampa without embarrassing the organization. I mean, what was that?

As the Sox lurch into the middle of their sorry season (last-place Boston vs. last-place Colorado has been a treat), we know that Masataka Yoshida was a good signing, that Justin Turner is a consummate professional hitter, and that Rafael Devers still hits a lot of homers.

We know that the Red Sox are a bad defensive team with players out of position all over the field. Faux leader Kiké leads the majors in errors (14) and style points while struggling to get back to his career .239 batting average. We know that Opening Day starter Corey Kluber is just about done, and that eggshell-brittle Chris Sale (22 games in four seasons for $119 million) may as well take the rest of the year off. Again.

We know the Sox don’t have enough starting pitching and that Kenley Jensen will make a nice trade chip at the deadline.

Advertisement

Even the ever-upbeat manager looks deflated. Alex Cora is a smart baseball man. He knows what he has. When he says, “The roster is the roster,” that’s code for, “How am I supposed to win with this?” All that said, the manager deserves a slice of blame pie for some of this mess. This team does not look prepared on a nightly basis.

The 2023 Red Sox don’t look like a team that’s going to save our summer. The Revolution suddenly look like a good alternative, and the Patriots’ home opener can’t get here fast enough.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.