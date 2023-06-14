fb-pixel Skip to main content
Watch: Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle robs Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes of a hit

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated June 14, 2023, 1 hour ago
Brenton Doyle, making a running catch Tuesday against the Red Sox, made a great one Wednesday at Fenway.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Colorado center fielder Brenton Doyle made a terrific catch to rob Pablo Reyes of a hit in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday’s game at Fenway.

Reyes, in his first at-bat of the evening, laced a liner to left-center on the first pitch, and Doyle was off to the races.

