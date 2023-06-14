Watch: Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle robs Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes of a hit

Colorado center fielder Brenton Doyle made a terrific catch to rob Pablo Reyes of a hit in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday’s game at Fenway.
Reyes, in his first at-bat of the evening, laced a liner to left-center on the first pitch, and Doyle was off to the races.
71% of the Earth is covered by water.— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 15, 2023
The rest is covered by @BrentonDoyle7. pic.twitter.com/Bki746v6it
