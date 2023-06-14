Xaverian’s Charlie Comella commits to Boston College for baseball and football

“Having the opportunity to play both sports is an opportunity you can’t turn down,” Comella told 24/7 Sports.

Comella won’t have to choose which sport he wants to continue with in college, as he announced Wednesday that he is committed to Boston College to play both football and baseball.

The rising senior from Wellesley stands 6 feet 1 inch and is known for his speed, as he boasts a 4.54-second 40-yard dash.

Comella’s father, Greg, played fullback at Stanford, where he rushed for 498 yards and caught 48 passes in his college career. He also registered 19 touchdowns and played in the NFL from 1998-2004 with the Giants, Titans, Texans, and Buccaneers.

Advertisement

BC football went 3-9 last season, its worst record since 2015. The baseball team, on the other hand, had one of its best seasons on record, matching the program high in wins (37) and making it to an NCAA regional final for the first time since 2016.

Xaverian baseball fell to Methuen, 2-1, in the Round of 16 of the MIAA state tournament.









Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.