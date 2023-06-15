The arts pose a provocative question: What is fatherhood?

Join the crowded club, Daniel. A lot of plays, movies, and TV series have lately been trying to figure out the same thing.

What that means, according to press materials, is that he has to quickly “step up and figure out what it means to be ‘Dad.‘”

In Mike Lew’s new play, “tiny father,” which is inspired by Lew’s own experience and premieres this month at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, protagonist Daniel is caught by surprise when his baby daughter is born at 26 weeks.

Fatherhood is a complicated job, and it comes with no training manual. It can be done well (kudos, Jack Pearson!) or badly (fie on you, Logan Roy!). Either way, the consequences are often long-lasting for both child and father.

As we mark Father’s Day on Sunday — at a time when 79-year-old Robert De Niro and 83-year-old Al Pacino are giving new meaning to the phrase “dear old dad” — let’s consider some of the facets of fatherhood that have come under the cultural microscope. (Warning: a few spoilers ahead.)

Fatherhood as journey of self-discovery

Comedian/monologist Mike Birbiglia never wanted to be a father. Earlier in his career, he liked to joke that: “I’m not going to have kids until I’m sure that nothing else good can happen in my life."

In “The New One," a one-man show that he performed on Broadway and is now streaming on Netflix, Birbiglia walks us through his change of heart. But what gives “The New One” the ring of authenticity is that he does not romanticize or sugar-coat the challenges of fatherhood.

At the start of the show, Birbiglia ticks off seven reasons for his longtime aversion to having kids. They include his own welter of health issues (”I’m not exactly handing off A-plus genes”) and the clear evidence, based on what he’s seen among his acquaintances, that having children irredeemably changes your life, and not for the better. “I’ve lost a lot of great friends to kids,” he deadpans.

But he agreed to try for a baby after his wife, Jen Stein, offered a few simple words that struck deep: “I think you’d be a good dad.“ As Birbiglia later told NPR’s Terry Gross on “Fresh Air,” those words resonated because, deep down in his subconscious, he was bedeviled by “a fear that I wouldn’t be a good dad.”

Mike Birbiglia comes to terms with fatherhood in his Netflix special "The New One." Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Once their baby daughter Oona was born, Birbiglia acknowledges, he did not feel a connection that was anything like the close bond between her and Stein. It was like watching the love between two people “through a window," like being “evicted from your own life." Describing the months of sleeplessness and chaos, he goes so far as to say that “I get why dads leave," though he stresses he would not do so himself.

But a breakthrough occurs when Birbiglia and Stein are in a department store with Oona, checking out a new couch. They get into a game of hide-and-seek with Oona. Her out-of-control laughter gets her parents laughing, too.

“All at once, we’re laughing as one," Birbiglia says. “And in that moment, I feel full."

Still a realist, he says: “I know that she’s going to grow up and learn that the earth is sinking into the ocean and . . . people can be horrible.” But, he says, “I feel like she might be one of the people who changes that trajectory.”

Fathers can be present even when they’re absent

Netflix’s delightful coming-of-age comedy-drama “Never Have I Ever,” co-created by Mindy Kaling and inspired by Kaling’s upbringing, suggests that you never stop being a father.

When the series began, Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) was so traumatized by the sudden death of her father at a school event the previous year that she was paralyzed from the waist down and needs to use a wheelchair.

Devi eventually regained the ability to walk, but further tumult awaited her as she navigated the choppy currents of romance, friendship, family, and school, all wrapped within the ambitions the teen has for her life but isn’t sure she can fulfill.

What helps Devi survive it all are the imaginary conversations she has with her father (the charismatic Sendhil Ramamurthy), a font of wisdom, perspective, and life guidance. Like Jack Pearson of “This Is Us” — who also died young, leaving three children who would spend years with the double challenge of recovering from the loss and living up to his example — Devi’s dad always knows the right thing to say.

Figuring out the right thing to do in the absence of a deceased father is the challenge for the family in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” which will be presented by Watertown’s New Repertory Theatre in the fall. The death of the patriarch in the Younger family means a life insurance check for $10,000 will soon arrive. Lena, his widow, wants to use it as down payment on a new house; Walter Lee, his son, wants to use it to set himself up as a businessman by purchasing a liquor store.

In the captivating production of the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine “Into the Woods” that was presented in March at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, the Baker, left alone with his infant child after his wife died, asks “how will I go about being a father with no one to mother my child?” The spirit of his wife answers: “Just calm the child. . . . Look, tell him the story of how it all happened/ Be father and mother, you’ll know what to do.”

Fatherhood as common ground

Speaking of musicals: In “Hamilton," the rivalry between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr is so bitter that it ultimately culminates in a duel that proves fatal for Hamilton.

But about the wonders and responsibilities of fatherhood, the two see eye to eye, as illustrated by one of the most tender and unexpected moments in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (left) as Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." Disney+ via AP

In “Dear Theodosia,” Hamilton and Burr sing an ode titled to their respective children. There’s a universality to their words and feelings, instantly recognizable to any parent, especially in the last three lines of this stanza:

“My father wasn’t around (my father wasn’t around)

I swear that I’ll be around for you

I’ll do whatever it takes (I’ll make a million mistakes)

I’ll make the world safe and sound for you."

Father as instructive force

During a successful eight-year run that wrapped up last year, ABC’s “black-ish” showed us a father in an upper-middle-class Black family — Andre “Dre” Johnson (Anthony Anderson) — who was mindful of the ways assimilation can erode identity. So Dre took pains to connect his children with Black culture and heritage.

When TV dads touch an emotional chord, playing one can cement an actor’s legacy. That was illustrated again Monday when Treat Williams died in a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vt., instantly summoning memories of his performance as Dr. Andy Brown, a single dad, in “Everwood.”

Father as destructive force

Shakespeare knew that fathers cast a shadow large enough to build plays around, including some of his greatest works: “Hamlet," “The Tempest," “King Lear."

In the modern theatrical canon, the most famous father might be Willy Loman, the tragic figure at the center of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman."

Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman." Joan Marcus

For his portrayal of Willy in the recent revival of “Salesman” — the first time all four Lomans were played by Black actors on Broadway — Wendell Pierce was nominated for a Tony Award this year. (Sharon D. Clarke’s performance as wife Linda was inexplicably overlooked by Tony nominators.)

Pierce broke your heart because it was so clear that while fatherhood meant everything to Willy, his interpretation of the paternal role blinded him to the way he had warped the lives of his two sons, Biff (Khris Davis) and Happy (McKinley Belcher III).

In his insistence that Biff and Happy could — indeed, must — become titans of the business world, Willy crossed the line from dream to delusion. He spent a lifetime trying to pull his sons across that line. By play’s end, Happy is still determined to follow the path Willy mapped out for him, but Biff is stepping off it once and for all.

Father seeking redemption

You’d think Brian Cox would have had enough of turbulent family dynamics, having so brilliantly portrayed malevolent pater Logan Roy on HBO’s “Succession," a media mogul who psychologically maimed all four of his adult children.

But apparently not. Cox stars in a new film, “Prisoner’s Daughter,” slated for release this month, as a convict diagnosed with terminal cancer who is released from prison on the condition that he lives with his estranged daughter (Kate Beckinsale). The father wants to make amends — a steep task, given his history.

“The patriarchy on steroids"

That is how Christine Lahti (”Chicago Hope," “Housekeeping”) describes the atmosphere in her childhood home in the 1950s. Lahti explores the impact of that environment in “The Smile of Her," an autobiographical drama written by and starring Lahti that will have its world premiere in Stockbridge next month in a production by the Berkshire Theatre Group.

In an e-mail, Lahti wrote that “my 50′s family was the quintessential example of the hierarchy of human worth — that is the patriarchy. Father knew best. Mother is second class. Sons faced rigid definitions of what it meant to be men. Daughters were more like after-thoughts. Denial and perfection were the chronic diseases since men must, above all, be in control, never vulnerable or needing of anything.

“My play explores how this hierarchy of human worth hurt all the members of my family — male and female. It is a journey of how some of us survived, or didn’t survive, this system of oppression. Both external oppression and internalized oppression. It is an honest, painful, sometimes funny, journey of hope for a more equitable, kind world.”

Role reversal

As a young actor, Kevin Costner was at the center of one of the most famous father-son scenes in movie history: the ending of “Field of Dreams” (1989). That’s when Ray Kinsella (Costner) reconnects with the spirit of his dead father on the Iowa ballfield Ray has built, and asks, his voice suffused with emotion: “Hey, Dad? You want to have a catch?”

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in "Yellowstone." Paramount Network via AP

More than three decades later, on “Yellowstone,” Costner is playing John Dutton, the flinty and sometimes harsh owner of the largest ranch in Montana, where he becomes governor. This is a patriarch who expects to get his own way, with his kids or anyone else. He doesn’t always get it, but he’s not shy about using his power to fend off challenges to his empire, from within or without.

Sound familiar? John is not quite Logan Roy in a cowboy hat, but I suspect the two of them would get along just fine.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.