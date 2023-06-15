Author readings around Boston June 18-24

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- Betsy Tyler (”A Thousand Leagues of Blue”), Julie Gerstenblatt (”Daughters of Nantucket”), Holly Ruth Finigan (”Wholeheartedly: The One You Want to Find Is You”), and Luke Russert (”Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself”) read at the Nantucket Book Festival.
- David Sedaris (”Happy-Go-Lucky”) reads at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
TUESDAY
- Jean Duffy (”Soccer Grannies: The South African Women Who Inspire the World”) is in conversation with Rebecca Ntsanwisi and E.B. Bartels at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Jonathan Eig (”King: A Life”) is in conversation with Peniel E. Joseph at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library.
- Elise Hu (”Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital”) is in conversation with Cristela Guerra at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Lindz Amer (”Rainbow Parenting: Your Guide to Raising Queer Kids and Their Allies”) is in conversation with Sarah Prager at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
- Ilyon Woo (”Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- John Kaag (”Henry at Work: Thoreau on Making a Living”) is in conversation with Robert A. Gross at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees).
- Mattie Kahn (”Young and Restless: The Girls Who Sparked America’s Revolutions”) is in conversation with Julia Rubin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Alice Elliott Dark (”Fellowship Point”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Hannah McKinnon (”The Darlings”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).
WEDNESDAY
- Eileen Crowley Sullivan (”Cape Cod Fun”) reads at 10 a.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Ibram X. Kendi (”Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $24.43, including a copy of the book).
- Matthew Desmond (”Poverty, by America”) and Andre Dubus III (”Such Kindness”) are in conversation with Robin Young at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for virtual attendees).
- Juno Dawson (”The Shadow Cabinet”) is in conversation with Lindsey Kelk at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Anthony Cappo (”When You’re Deep in a Thing”), Leslie Harrison (”Reck”), and Matthew Thorburn (”String”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $10, $5 for students and low-income attendees, and free for virtual attendees).
- Sarah Viren (”To Name the Bigger Lie: A Memoir in Two Stories”) is in conversation with Jill Lepore at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jasmin Iolani Hakes (”Hula”) is in conversation with Julie Carrick Dalton at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
THURSDAY
- Emily Sweeney (”Dropkick Murphy: A Legendary Life”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library, South Boston Branch.
- Emma Fedor (”At Sea”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Jules Gill-Peterson (”The Conversation on Gender Diversity”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Nash Jenkins (”Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Howard at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Amy Brady (”Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks — A Cool History of a Hot Commodity”) is in conversation with Michael T. Fournier at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- B.A. Shapiro (”Metropolis”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
FRIDAY
- Ruth Ware (”Zero Days”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $31.86, including a copy of the book).
- Kristen R. Ghodsee (”Everyday Utopia: What 2,000 Years of Wild Experiments Can Teach Us about the Good Life”) is in conversation with Rebecca Traister at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY
- Marty Gitlin (”A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History”) reads at 11 a.m. at Boston Public Library, Fields Corner Branch.