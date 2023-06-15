Debut poetry collection by Concord poet; Vermont’s Bookstock festival is back; horses take spotlight at Eric Carle Museum exhibition

Jennifer Funk, who works as a high school counselor in Concord, has written a debut collection of poetry with muscle and verve. “Fantasy of Loving the Fantasy” (Bull City), out this week, has a pulsing sensuality to it, a gutsy and heated-cheek force of presence, and moves in the potent, sometimes dangerous space between ferality and domestication, between being known and being free. A chef butchers a rabbit and holds the “rough nugget” of its heart, pinching it until blood drips out. Lovers spend the night in a borrowed room and “I know we will/ make nothing but the morning/ come faster.” Funk pays close attention to the texture of the seasons, the months, the “wet breath” of July, May’s “flowering and shearing,” and the natural world is as richly sensual as the human one, as purple larkspur blooms (“tell me how you came/ into your ravishing”), as the wind makes love to trees in the yard, as radishes are pulled through butter and salted, with “the plum knot/ of color punishing the horizon line.” There’s a shoulders-back head-up embrace of what the world has to offer, an exuberant sense of what’s here for us, as we puzzle out how to make a life that makes some semblance of sense, with integrity and kindness. “A proper beginning/ doesn’t have to come headlong,” she reminds us, and wallops us with the major truths: “I say I want to be loved,/ but what I mean is I want to understand power.”

Advertisement

Vermont’s Bookstock festival is back after hiatus

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bookstock book festival, taking place this coming weekend in Woodstock, Vt., began in 2009, took a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, and is back in person again this summer. The festival opens on Thursday, June 22, and runs through Sunday, with a huge selection of readings, discussions, and performances. On Friday night, political satirist Andy Borowitz will be in conversation with Mitch Wertlieb. On Saturday, Peter Orner and Laura Jean Gilloux will discuss the creative process; Melanie Finn will talk with Miciah Bay Gault; poets Matthew Olzmann and Charlotte Matthews will give a reading; later, poets Carolyn Forché and Patricia Smith will read; John Kaag will discuss Thoreau at work; Meg Madden will lead a mushroom walk; Vera Longtoe Sheehan and Joseph Bruhac discuss “Speaking Native American Voices”; and Vievee Francis and Bianca Stone will read their poetry. On Sunday, Ilyon Woo will discuss her book “Master, Slave, Husband, Wife”; Martin Philip and Rocket will discuss “Going Local, Eating Global”; and Kerrin McCadden and Neil Shepard will read from their poetry, among other events including sessions on book banning, how to sell a book, exploring polar regions in fiction, writing from the animal viewpoint, and much more. All events are free and open to the public. For a complete schedule, visit bookstockvt.org.

Advertisement

Horses take the spotlight at Eric Carle Museum exhibition

The horse in all its majesty and pathos gets the spotlight in an exhibition at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. “Horse Tales: Galloping into Children’s Books,” which opened on June 17 and runs through Dec. 31, features 80 pieces of art by 50 artists, highlighting the powerful and varied ways horses occupy our imaginations. The show presents examples from classic texts like “Black Beauty” and “The Black Stallion,” and explores “the landscape of the horse,” as well as how the horse has served as inspiration for dreams and legends, and the horse’s role in humor. Audrey Helen Weber’s illustrations for “On the Day the Horse Got Out” have a Georgia O’Keeffe feel to them; Virginia Lee Burton shows cowboys on the gallop in “Calico the Wonder Horse”; two horses get led into a warm glowing barn on a snowy night in Micha Archer’s illustration for “Snow Horses” by Patricia MacLachlan; and Ed Young captures the intimacy between human and horse in his collage for “Twenty Heartbeats.” For more information, visit carlemuseum.org.

Advertisement

Coming out

“The Grave” by Giovanno Rivero, translatwed from the Spanish by Isabel Adey (Charco)

“Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration” by Alejandra Oliva (Astra House)

“The Sullivanians: Sex, Psychotherapy, and the Wild Life of an American Commune” by Alexander Stille (FSG)

Pick of the week

Jesse Hassinger at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley recommends “Best Barbarian” by Roger Reeves (Norton): “A formal masterpiece calling in ur-Afrofuturists of the past — Sun Ra, Jack Johnson, Alice Coltrane, James Baldwin, and others — to weave beautiful and heartbreaking poems. Written in forms that draw on the ancient languages of classical poetry (calling in Sappho, Homer, Virgil, and Dante), Reeves’ enmeshing of the past and present in form and content create a ghostly world where myths creep along the edges of John Coltrane solos and darkness fills the void of a Jack Johnson KO. Utterly unique and gloriously present.”