‘Extraction 2′: Chris Hemsworth delivers the pain

Tyler Rake, the mercenary-for-hire from Netflix’s 2020 graphic-novel adaptation “Extraction,” is back for more wall-to-wall violence in “Extraction 2.” Chris “Thor” Hemsworth returns as Rake, with screenwriter Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave once again guiding him through his mission. Golshifteh Farahani, one of the bright spots of the first film, is also back as Rake’s handler, Nik Khan.

Idris Elba plays a suave, unnamed addition to the franchise. His mysterious agent bookends the film, first pulling the retired (and presumed dead) Rake into a mission, then setting him up for yet another sequel at the end.

Despite giving it a mildly negative rating, I rather enjoyed “Extraction.” I’m considering this review the sequel to my original, because if you’ve read that one, this will sound like I ChatGPT-ed myself; it’s basically the same review, though the rating is lower. If you’re willing to spend over two hours watching Thor replay his greatest hits (including Rake’s signature line, “Do you trust me?”), I’m sure you won’t mind 90 seconds of me replaying mine.

Once again, I marvel at the effective use of a garden tool as both a murder weapon and a reminder of why this film got (and deserves) its R rating. The filmmakers played on the surname of its hero last time — someone got dispatched with a rake through the eyes — and this time, it’s a pitchfork through the head of some unlucky politician. You get a great look at the result, too. It lingers in the bottom lefthand corner of the screen for what seems like an eternity.

“Not that I’m complaining, mind you,” I wrote of the original film’s massive amount of graphically rendered carnage.

The sentiment remains. This gorehound loves the red stuff, and, if you don’t, you might want to watch something else on Netflix. One of the strengths of the “Extraction” series is former stunt coordinator Hargrave’s insistence on allowing the viewer to follow the chaos in a coherent way. You see who’s fighting whom, their space within the frame, and whatever gory mayhem befalls them.

You will also want to avoid “Extraction 2″ if you are averse to children-in-peril. As in “Extraction,” children are involved in Rake’s quest. This time, Rake is out to save his former sister-in-law, Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili), her surly teen son, Sandro (Andro Japaridze), and her young daughter, Nina (Mariami Kovziashvili), from the Georgian prison where they are being held by a gang called the Nagazi. Nina, who appears to be around 6 years old, bears witness to almost as much killing as the audience does.

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in "Extraction 2." Jasin Boland/Netflix

On the other hand, Sandro is the catalyst for much of that violence, and here’s where Russo’s screenplay fails him. Rake had a paternal rapport with the teen he rescues in “Extraction.” The sequel wants to re-create a similar synergy, right down to making Sandro feel imported from a Shane Black movie where the kids are as hard and cynical as the adults. But Sandro’s fealty to his evil uncle (and Rake’s nemesis) Konstantine (Daniel Bernhardt) makes him do some very infuriating things, like reveal his mother’s hideout. My audience groaned loudly at his antics.

I assume Sandro’s actions are some kind of commentary on toxic masculinity, but “Extraction 2″ has little time for anything that doesn’t involve chunks of flesh flying off bodies. The idea remains unexplored, and the effect of watching Sandro repeatedly put himself in danger inadvertently makes him unlikable.

In its biggest shout-out to the original, “Extraction 2″ has an impressive oner; that is, a long, unbroken take. This gimmick can be tiresome, but the action-packed one in “Extraction” was fantastic. This time, the oner is twice as long and ultimately wears out its welcome. As per sequel rules, everything has to be bigger. But bigger doesn’t always equal better, as “Extraction 2″ proves.

★★

EXTRACTION 2

Directed by Sam Hargrave. Written by Joe Russo. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Andro Japaridze, Mariami Kovziashvili. 122 minutes. On Netflix. R (gnarly kills, cussing, kids in peril)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.