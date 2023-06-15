The Gin Blossoms’ Jesse Valenzuela would rather be playing

The focus on guitars suits Valenzuela just fine, as the instrument has fascinated him as far back as he can remember. Valenzuela’s mother has told him about a friend who would bring a guitar to the family’s Tempe, Ariz., home when he came to visit.

A noisy home renovation is in full swing, so it’s a guitars-only day, as the banging and clanging would reverberate into vocal tracks.

Gin Blossom Jesse Valenzuela is working on a new solo album at his home studio in a comfortable section of Phoenix, with his son, guitarist/engineer Gabriel Valenzuela at his side.

“My mother says I would sit by him, hoping he was going to play, and would sing along when he did. I must have been very young, because I really don’t remember any of this,” Valenzuela says with an easy chuckle.

As a child, Valenzuela loved to sing and could plunk out tunes on the family piano. He also remembers a nylon-string guitar that was difficult to tune and a visit from another family friend who had taken note of the youngster’s passion for the instrument and surprised the 9-year-old with a Fender Stratocaster-style guitar.

These days, when the Gin Blossoms perform, the likelihood is that Valenzuela will be wielding a real Stratocaster onstage.

This year started fast for Valenzuela and his bandmates, and the pace hasn’t eased.

The 2023 Super Bowl in nearby Glendale created a flurry of work for the Gin Blossoms and for Valenzuela as a solo artist, as the band’s chiming guitars, deft harmonies, and melodic songs treated visitors to a perfect Arizona soundtrack.

The road will bring the Gin Blossoms to Northampton Saturday, when they will headline the housing-for-the-homeless One Roof Festival, which will also include performances by Toad the Wet Sprocket, Juliana Hatfield, Kay Hanley, and others. The band will return to Massachusetts for a show Sept. 14 at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford.

The Gin Blossoms will be performing at the One Roof Festival in Northampton Saturday. Courtesy of the Gin Blossoms

The Gin Blossoms burst out of Tempe in 1992 with the release of “New Miserable Experience,” an album that spawned hits including “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You,” and reached multi-platinum status. But the album came to be associated with turmoil and tragedy, as it led to the departure of the band’s founder, guitarist/songwriter Doug Hopkins, who died by suicide in late 1993, after a failed comeback with another Arizona band, the Chimeras (later called the Pistoleros).

With the loss of Hopkins, Valenzuela and lead singer Robin Wilson took on additional responsibilities as songwriters, and a band that could have been a flash in the desert sky defined what became known as the Tempe Sound.

As a songwriter, Valenzuela has written or co-written Gin Blossoms hits including “Til I Hear It From You,” “Follow You Down,” “Mrs. Rita,” “Learning the Hard Way,” and “Miss Disarray.”

In years past, the Gin Blossoms were true road warriors and members had little time for other pursuits. Today, with the band touring less, lead singer Wilson has a part-time gig fronting the Smithereens, and Valenzuela keeps adding to his dance card of impressive projects.

His son’s engineering skills are making the recording of what will be a fourth Valenzuela solo album a much more pleasurable experience. “I’m horrible at engineering,” the elder Valenzuela notes.

In addition to working on the solo album that he hopes to complete by the end of the year, Valenzuela regularly plays intimate solo shows in the Phoenix area and last year worked with students at Arizona State University. Enjoying his freedom to pick and choose, Valenzuela recently joined with John Densmore of the Doors to play at the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota.

Seeing one of Valenzuela’s Phoenix-area shows is like being let in on a secret you’re not sure you want to share. Let everyone else go to concerts at baseball or football stadiums — you’ll opt for seeing the accomplished singer and guitarist in the tiny pub.

Funny, chatty, often on a first-name basis with many members of the audience, Valenzuela plays what he likes at these shows. Country ballads, blues pieces, or a mambo like “Sway” can appear alongside his favorite Tom Petty, Cat Stevens, and Beatles songs. “Daydream Believer” by the Monkees is a regular. “Secret Agent Man” pops up. Several Gin Blossoms songs make their way onto the setlist. Shows always include “Hey Jealousy,” an audience favorite and seemingly a nod to a departed colleague and friend.

There’s the show where Valenzuela says: “My manager has told me to ‘play more Gin Blossoms.’ ” So he plays “Hey Jealousy” three times, once in each set. Transposing the song into a different key, he starts what would be a fourth version but then laughs and stops after running through the opening chords.

Valenzuela estimates he will play around 100 Phoenix-area concerts this year in addition to the 60 shows he’ll do with the Gin Blossoms. If this seems a bit grueling, it’s a matter of perspective, the Tempe native says.

“In the big years of Gin Blossoms, I was never home, we just toured, we did hundreds of shows a year,” he says. Even if he plays as many as 100 local solo shows, “I sleep in my own bed each night.”

Sometimes, Valenzuela performs with local musical legend Mark Zubia, a co-founder of the Pistoleros/Chimeras, Doug Hopkins’s final band. Valenzuela and Zubia have connections that stretch back years.

Zubia says his old friend’s hectic pace is far from surprising.

“Music is just so much a part of him,” Zubia says. “It’s about the pure joy of playing the guitar. Jesse just loves to play.”

Valenzuela, 61, concurs.

“I’m happier when I’m busy. It’s nice to play music.”

Looking up at a list of the songs he has recorded for his new album, Valenzuela adds: “And if I can come up with a good song once in a while, it makes me feel good.”

GIN BLOSSOMS

At One Roof Festival, also featuring Toad the Wet Sprocket, Juliana Hatfield, Kay Hanley, Marcy Playground, the Sighs, Amy Rigby, the Glad Machine, Eavesdrop. At the Pines Theater, Look Park, Northampton. June 17 at 1 p.m. $49.50-$75. onerooffestival.org