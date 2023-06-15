Jane Smiley’s essay collection ‘The Questions that Matter Most’ features the writer’s constant pursuit of self-education

This book, Smiley’s 14th, fulfills two missions: first, as the exhilarating chronicle of a writer’s constant self-education. “Every novelist’s life has taken place during times of turmoil, and many novelists choose to explore that turmoil. … [F]irst comes fear, then comes rage, then comes curiosity, then comes a more complex curiosity as our imaginations encompass our characters and their feelings.” (That’s as good a summary of Smiley’s Way as any I’ve yet heard.)

It’s hard to overstate the pleasure of reading Jane Smiley — especially, for me, her essays. A new collection, “The Questions that Matter Most,” offers a case in point. Line for line, Smiley delivers such clear, vibrant, precise prose — handed forth as calmly and equitably as an ice cream cone, even when she’s incensed — that a reader feels smarter just taking it in.

Second, many of these pieces were previous assignments: “I am handed a topic and asked to reveal my thoughts.”

Man, does she ever.

Focuses range far. Yet all feel connected by Smiley’s remarkable vision, conveyed in crystalline language. “My Absent Father” tells how Smiley’s war veteran father (a disturbed, difficult, “Gregory Peck”-handsome prodigy) left her family when Smiley was 4. Smiley absorbed this without apparent pain, having “stopped paying attention to the murmurs of compassion for me as a fatherless girl.” Instead she “viewed the fathers of my friends with some skepticism — they seemed … vapid, much less dynamic than the mothers.”

Smiley’s striking self-possession, even as a child, may owe much to her own mother, a crackerjack journalist. But also: “[M]y father gave me two precious gifts. One … was his height,” which bequeathed Smiley a “free and strong” aura. The other was his absence itself: His damaged nature might have limited or hurt her. “I don’t feel that I missed anything. I know from my own experience as a parent that sometimes it takes disappointment … to disabuse you of your cherished notions of who you are, who your child is…” Moreover: “Sometimes, from the outside, my work and my life look daring, but I am not a daring person. I am just a person who was never taught what not to try.”

This quality of keen, cool analysis suffuses every piece.

Some function as memoir. “Iceland Made Me” describes Smiley’s youthful travels, hitchhiking Europe with her first husband — but accounts of her time (with other international students) in Iceland sparkle. “I wrote … read … [and ate] rjomaterta, a six-inch-tall wedge of layer cake … made of cream flavored with different liqueurs.” (She declined whale meat, lambs’ testicles, and a singed sheep’s head.)

“Can Mothers Think?” slices like a flashing sword through its title’s issue, as Smiley strives to grasp — or invent — how to make art while being a mother, “pregnant a second time, dividing myself even more deeply from the main body of admirable women writers.” Can one raise a family while making intellectually fearless work? “Could I read [Kafka, Woolf] aloud to my children … stories about how real, serious, thinking people saw the world I was bringing them into?” With childbirth, she notes, “I also … gave birth to my subject … the interplay of love and power…”

Again: You’ll feel enlightened just listening.

While you may favor some over others, every one of these essays rewards a look. I especially loved “I Am Your Prudent Amy,” a rich study of “Little Women”; “Say It Ain’t So, Huck,” a fierce argument for the failings of “Huck Finn”; “Thoughts on ‘My Ántonia,’” about “permanence and ephemerality and how they coexist”; the funny and sly “History vs. Historical Fiction” (sure to intrigue readers addicted to the latter). “The One and Only” dives eye-poppingly into Charles Dickens’s life by way of introducing his collected journalism. “Farewell, Alice Munro, and Thanks for Everything” lays out a brisk yet impassioned tribute: “Munro is the only author whose writings are so vivid to me that I have occasionally mistaken incidents in her stories for memories of my own past.”

“The Most Important Question” builds an intricate argument for the matchless gift of reading novels: “[irreplaceable] as a vehicle of learning by any other form.”

The piece I most treasure — I’ve written a book about its subject — is “Why Go On?,” which ponders the phenomenon of late work, comparing that of Dickens, Trollope, Rebecca West, and others. “Stopping voluntarily would be a safer and more dignified option … yet few aging writers take it. Why?” Smiley quotes Alice Hoffman: “Continuing to write is not about adding ‘more books;’ it’s about a life in which writing serves a purpose that can’t be replaced by anything else.”

Above all, “Writing Is an Exercise in Freedom” rings out as a mighty hymn to the joy of reading (“I love images and sentences that are so striking that you remember and cherish them”) and the writer’s tantalizing quest: “That’s what inspiration is to me — the idea that gives unexpected energy to the narrative.”

Smiley hopes, in her introduction, that she has utilized these essays “to learn more about something that I thought I understood.”

Gratefully, I assume she does — because we do, too.

THE QUESTIONS THAT MATTER MOST: Reading, Writing, and the Exercise of Freedom

By Jane Smiley

Heyday, 256 pages, $30

Joan Frank’s recent books are “Juniper Street: a Novel” and “Late Work: A Literary Autobiography of Love, Loss, and What I Was Reading.”