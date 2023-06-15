Late in her career, Glenda Jackson delivered a stunning portrait of a woman with dementia

But as a TV critic, I’d like to call out a remarkable TV performance (in addition to her “Elizabeth R” of 1971) in a movie called “Elizabeth Is Missing,” which ran in the United States on PBS’s “Masterpiece” in 2021. She plays Maud, a grandmother in her 80s with dementia who’s convinced a friend has been murdered. Is it possible she’s right, or is she having delusions that are tinged with memories of the death of her sister 70 years earlier? Where is the truth in her fractured perceptions? Maud’s daughter and granddaughter try to calm her, but she is insistent.

There is a lot to say about Glenda Jackson, who died Thursday at age 87. She won a pair of Oscars, three Emmys, and a Tony, and she had a mid-career career in British politics. She was a commanding screen presence, having delivered so many riveting performances on the big screen, including two favorites of mine, “Stevie” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

The murder-mystery element isn’t bad, but of course the reason to watch is Jackson. You forget she’s acting, as Maud falls deeper and deeper into confusion, clinging still to her pride and her fury, using Post-It reminders on her walls to function. At one point, out of frustration, Maud delivers a silent scream that is louder than anything audible.

There is emotional transparency in everything Jackson does in the movie, the kind of acting that comes from decades of work and experience. She is by turns endearing, irritating, aggressive, and funny. There’s not a hint of sentimentality in her performance, nothing to get in the way of its honesty and power.

If you’re looking for a Jackson movie to watch in her honor, you have many to choose from, not least of all “Elizabeth Is Missing.” It’s available to stream for free for members of PBS Passport and for a small rental fee on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

