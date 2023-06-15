Local bestsellers for the week ended June 11

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

6. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

7. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

8. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

9. The Guest Emma Cline Random House

10. The Wind Knows My Name Isabel Allende Ballantine Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

Advertisement

2. Pageboy: A Memoir Elliot Page Flatiron Books

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man David Von Drehle Simon & Schuster

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

8. King: A Life Jonathan Eig, Farrar Straus and Giroux

9. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them Timothy Egan Viking

10. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

Advertisement

5. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

6. Carrie Soto Is Back Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine Books

7. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

8. Same Time Next Summer Annabel Monaghan G.P. Putnam & Sons

9. This Is How You Lose the Time War Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone Gallery/Saga Press

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Quietly Hostile: Essays Samantha Irby Vintage

5. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin Books

6. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

7. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay Books

8. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

9. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

10. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 11. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.