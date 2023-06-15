Victor Luckerson on reading as a bridge in a long-distance relationship

In 1921 white rioters laid waste to Tulsa’s Black district, leaving not only a scar on the city but on American history. But as Victor Luckerson makes clear in his new book, “ Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street, ” which tracks the neighborhood’s recovery, the story did not end there. The author, an Alabama native who lives in Tulsa, is a former business reporter for Time magazine and has contributed to publications such as The New Yorker, The New York Times, Wired, and Smithsonian.

BOOKS: What are you reading?

LUCKERSON: I’ve been digging into David Grann’s new book, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder.” He’s a master of putting together the puzzle pieces of factual information to create character and place. Another huge influence for me is Isabel Wilkerson’s “The Warmth of Other Suns.” I’ve recommended that book more than any other, especially to Black folks. When I read it, I felt like I understood my grandparents better.

BOOKS: What was your last great read?

LUCKERSON: I moved to Tulsa to write my book four years ago. My girlfriend is in Georgia, so we started a book club last year as a way to stay connected against all the distance. Every other week we get on Zoom and talk through a book. We read Toni Morrison’s “Paradise,” which is set in Oklahoma in a Black town similar to Greenwood. Morrison does not paint a rosy picture of this town. She does a great job of excavating a lot of internal racial dynamics in the Black community. I loved that she could access some truth that you can’t get to in the historical record.

BOOKS: What else have you read in your club?

LUCKERSON: “Invisible Man” because Ralph Ellison was from Oklahoma. We’d both read it in high school. Back then I just saw the commentary on racism and the novel seemed a little one note. This time I found it more readable and a much funnier book than I remembered, even slapstick. The last book we read was Mateo Askaripour’s “Black Buck,” which came out a couple of years ago. It’s kind of a spin on Jordan Belfort’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” It’s about a Black guy who works at Starbucks and talks a guy into hiring him and then gets caught up in corporate shenanigans. It’s one of the first modern books I’ve read that mixes comedy and racism.

BOOKS: Do you and your girlfriend tend to agree about books?

LUCKERSON: Sometimes we disagree on the content. For example, in “Paradise” Morrison introduces a supernatural element late in the book. We had a long discussion about whether we bought that or not. My girlfriend was more engaged with it but for me it was a left turn. I also nerded out on all these Oklahoma facts Morrison used. My girlfriend was much more engaged with the characters.

BOOKS: What did you read for your own book that you would recommend?

LUCKERSON: “The Color of the Land,” by David A. Chang, which is a fascinating exploration of white, Black, and Indigenous people in Oklahoma. People might not know that Indigenous people owned slaves before the Civil War. There are a lot of paradoxes in Oklahoma, and Chang’s book delves into those.

BOOKS: How would you like to change yourself as a reader?

LUCKERSON: I’d like to read more short stories. I just went to a book talk by the author of “Chain-Gang All Stars,” Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, who also has a story collection called “Friday Black,” which my girlfriend is obsessed with. Maybe that will be a book club selection for us. I’m interested in stories that move beyond what is in textbooks about Black people. Any book that expands beyond that is valuable.

BOOKS: Did someone influence you as a reader?

LUCKERSON: I dedicated my book to my grandmother. She taught me how to read when I was 4 years old. My mom didn’t believe her. I was able to read the signs in the grocery store, which proved it. My grandmother also always believed in me as a writer. When I was 6 or 7 I decided to become a writer. My parents were like, “Let’s see.” She was like, “If he said it, it’s going to happen.”