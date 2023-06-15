Business leaders wonder why Senate’s $600 million tax bill doesn’t offer more tax relief to businesses

The back-and-forth came on the morning before the Senate was scheduled to debate and approve its tax relief package . The business community prefers an alternative backed by the House of Representatives to the one put forward by Spilka and her team. That’s primarily because the House would also cut the state short-term capital gains tax from 12 percent to 5 percent and adopt a “single sales factor” approach for corporate taxes that is calculated by their Massachusetts revenue alone and not also the number of employees or the amount of property they have here.

Then, after she wrapped up her speech, Chamber chief executive Jim Rooney asked a question that must have been on the minds of nearly everyone in that room at the City Winery: What about businesses? Spilka responded that her colleagues wanted to focus instead on individuals and “working families.”

During a speech Thursday at the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Senate President Karen Spilka rattled off the tax breaks her leadership supports: doubling credits for low-income seniors, increasing a tax deduction for renters, providing more money for housing development in mid-sized cities.

Then there’s the scope and timing of the plans. The Senate took a more cautious approach to overall tax relief by proposing a package that is roughly half the size, on an annualized basis, of the House’s plan — about $600 million versus $1.1 billion. Of note, the Senate leadership crafted its proposal after the state reported an unexpectedly steep decline in tax collections in April.

Rooney specifically asked Spilka about the capital gains tax cut, but did not mention the single sales factor change to her; the Chamber has come out in favor of both measures.

“We and others are advocating for more direct tax relief aimed at the business community,” Rooney said. “Why not choose to send a signal ... in the form of some tax relief that is more directly targeted at business?”

Spilka said she has had many discussions about the issue with members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus.

“In a nutshell, the feeling that came out, the consensus, pretty loud and clear, was we need to focus on individuals and working families with this right now,” Spilka said.

Spilka did mention how the Senate wants to reform the estate tax in a way that would make it hit far fewer families, another business priority that is also addressed in the House package. Spilka said she recognizes the concerns about the state’s economic competitiveness, and pointed to proposed new funds for community colleges and other workforce training programs, as well as for housing construction. And she mentioned the Senate’s support for creating a mobility pricing commission, one that could look at new tolls and other ways of raising road revenue and encouraging more public transit use. Creating that commission is a big goal for the Chamber, particularly after legislation to do so died after then-governor Charlie Baker amended the language.

Spilka also made it clear senators simply weren’t ready to spend as much money as their counterparts in the House on tax relief. Now, with the full Senate’s approval expected later on Thursday, the end result of the tax relief plan will be hashed out in a conference committee that features negotiators from both chambers.

“There was a feeling [that ] a billion dollars might be just too much relief right now,” Spilka said. “So these are the areas that the senators wanted to focus on for now.”

Rooney’s response: “I’m glad you said the ‘for now’ part.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.