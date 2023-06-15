Cyberattack hits US national lab, nuclear waste site

A contractor at a US national lab and a radioactive waste storage site managed by the Department of Energy were among the victims of wide-ranging cyberattack that saw several federal agencies hacked, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A department spokesperson confirmed Thursday that records from two of the agency’s “entities were compromised,” though further details on the extent of the breach couldn’t immediately be determined. Multiple US agencies were compromised by a hacking campaign in which attackers exploited flaws in a popular software tool to gather information from a range of victims.

“DOE took immediate steps to prevent further exposure to the vulnerability and notified the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,” an agency spokesperson said. “The department has notified Congress and is working with law enforcement, CISA, and the affected entities to investigate the incident and mitigate impacts from the breach.”