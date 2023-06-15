Liberty Mutual sells another foreign operation

Liberty Mutual Insurance is selling another one of its major overseas operations. The Boston-based property and casualty insurance giant announced on Thursday that it has reached a deal to sell Liberty Seguros — Liberty Mutual’s personal and small-business insurance division based in Madrid — to Generali Group for $2.5 billion. The deal includes operations in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. But it does not include Liberty Mutual’s other operations in Europe. Liberty Seguros is Liberty Mutual’s largest personal insurance operation outside of the United States, with premiums of $1.2 billion in 2022 and nearly 1,700 employees. The news of the Liberty Seguros deal in Europe follows the announcement in late May that Liberty Mutual had reached a $1.5 billion deal with Talanx Group to sell its Liberty Seguros-branded personal and small-business lines in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador. Commenting on the Europe deal, Liberty Mutual CEO Tim Sweeney offered a similar rationale to the statement he made in May about the South America deal, saying the move “helps Liberty Mutual sharpen our operational focus to deliver exceptional value across our channels, products and markets.” — JON CHESTO

BEER

Bud Light overtaken by a Mexican beer in wake of boycott

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in US retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Nielsen data analyzed by Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4 percent of US grocery, convenience, and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3 percent. Grupo Modelo, the Mexican brewer, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the same parent company of Bud Light. Bud Light’s sales have declined since early April, when critics who were angered by the brewer sending a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney vowed to boycott the brand. It also faced backlash from Mulvaney’s fans, who thought the brand didn’t do enough to support her. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEBSITE

Two sentenced in pirating website case

Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison. The sentencing of Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk ended an 11-year legal battle by the men to avoid extradition to the United States on more serious charges that included racketeering. The men last year struck a deal with prosecutors from New Zealand and the United States in which they pleaded guilty to being part of a criminal group and causing artists to lose money by deception. Meanwhile Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload, is continuing to fight the US charges and threat of extradition. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

THEME PARKS

Mickey still has magic

Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues, and in some cases attendance, at par with or above pre-pandemic levels, a report states. The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World outside Orlando was the most visited park last year with more than 17.1 million guests, an increase by more than a third over 2021 numbers but still down from the 20.9 million visitors in 2019. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Facing declining birth rate Beijing to pay for assisted reproduction services

China’s capital Beijing will extend medical insurance coverage to a slew of assisted reproduction services as the country tries to avert a demographic crisis that threatens long-term consequences for the economy. Starting July 1, services ranging from sperm optimization to in-vitro fertilization will be reimbursed in 16 medical facilities, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau. The capital is the first major city in China to extend insurance coverage. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Sales up in May despite inflation

Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 0.3 percent from April to May, boosted by stronger sales of auto and parts dealers. Economists had been expecting a decline in sales for the month. Last month’s increase pointed to a still-resilient economy, though retail sales have been bumpy this year after surging nearly 3 percent in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in April. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLIMATE

Norwegian company makes aluminum with green hydrogen

Norsk Hydro ASA has made the world’s first batch of aluminum using green hydrogen in a step toward decarbonizing the production of the metal. The Norwegian producer replaced natural gas with green hydrogen during a test at its extrusion plant in Navarra, Spain, it said in a statement on Thursday. Hydro’s renewable hydrogen company, Hydro Havrand, conducted the trial in partnership with Fives North America Combustion, an engineering firm with expertise in hydrogen burner technology. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok to spend billions in Southeast Asia

TikTok will invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia over the next three to five years, as the Chinese behemoth moves to strengthen the presence of its hit video app in the region. TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew said the company wants to “invest proportionately” to the opportunity Southeast Asia presents. TikTok has over 8,000 people in the region and close to 2,000 staff in Indonesia, he said during an event held in Jakarta on Thursday. TikTok is betting on markets such as Indonesia to spur growth for its e-commerce arm — which lets users buy items while scrolling through an endless feed of short videos and livestreams. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Prosecutors set aside some charges against Bankman-Fried to get to trial sooner

US prosecutors in the case against Sam Bankman-Fried asked the judge to set aside five counts the FTX cofounder is contesting to avoid delaying an October trial on the other charges. In a Wednesday night letter to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said a Bahamian court ruling Bankman-Fried won earlier in the week on those five counts would likely delay the trial. Williams said the government was willing to proceed on eight counts and asked that the others be moved into another case, which could eventually lead to a separate trial. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Gates latest to trek to China

Microsoft Corp. cofounder Bill Gates is in Beijing, joining a series of foreign business figures who have visited China as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive investor interest in the country. Gates, who stepped down as Microsoft chairman in 2014, said on Twitter late Wednesday that he would meet partners who have worked with his charitable foundation. However, Gates is revered in China as an entrepreneur, giving Chinese leaders a chance to show their interest in foreign business by publicizing any meetings with him. CEOs of global companies including Elon Musk of Tesla and Apple’s Tim Cook have visited China this year and met Premier Li Qiang, the top economic official, and Cabinet ministers following the end of anti-virus controls that blocked most international travel. — ASSOCIATED PRESS