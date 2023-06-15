Mass. Starbucks workers say Pride displays have been curtailed

But this year, Starbucks workers say these displays have been severely curtailed. In central Massachusetts, employees at about a dozen stores were told they could decorate their stores for one day — provided a parade or another community celebration was taking place — and only if it was approved by the regional director, according to the union organizing the coffee chain’s workers. Otherwise, workers are restricted to putting up Pride symbols in employee-only areas.

Pride month has always been a big deal at Starbucks, with employees across the country putting up rainbow flags and multicolored lights to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In lieu of displaying a rainbow flag, workers are being allowed to wear the same color on the same day to resemble a sort of deconstructed flag, the union said.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, workers were told there weren’t enough “labor hours” for baristas to decorate, according to the union.

Starbucks said there has been no change to company policy and encourages store managers to display support for different “heritage months.” The company said it is investigating isolated incidents to make sure all stores are following this guidance.

“We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread,” a spokesperson wrote. “Starbucks has a history that includes more than four decades of recognizing and celebrating our diverse partners and customers – including year-round support for the LGBTQIA2+ community.”

The pullback of Pride paraphernalia is happening in more than 20 states, according to Starbucks Workers United, and is taking place amid a backlash against LGBTQ+ people nationwide.

A number of national chains have been targeted for their support of the LGBTQ+ community in recent months. Target removed items from its Pride displays in some stores after angry customers overturned displays and threatened staff, and boycotts were threatened against Bud Light after the beer company sent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a commemorative can emblazoned with her picture. Southwest Airlines, Lego, and Kohl’s have also experienced blowback for LGBTQ-friendly marketing.

Roughly 500 bills restricting LGBTQ+ rights have been introduced and at least 17 states have enacted laws limiting or banning gender-affirming care for children, most since the start of this year.

A Pride flag flew below a Massachusetts state flag in front of the Statehouse following a Pride Month Celebration on June 7, 2023, in Boston. Steven Senne/Associated Press

In Massachusetts — a bastion of progressive values and laws protecting rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer residents — a Pride celebration at a middle school in Burlington earlier this month was disrupted by students chanting “U.S.A. are my pronouns” and tearing down rainbow decorations. In May, two members of the Billerica Select Board abstained from voting on the annual resolution declaring June as Pride month, arguing that the town should not be promoting LBGTQ+ rights or pressuring local organizations to recognize them.

This year, the majority of negative posts about Pride on social media are aimed at companies for being “woke” and accusing them of grooming children, according to RILA Global Consulting, which tracks more than 100 million websites and social media pages a day. In May, there were more than 15,000 posts calling for Pride-related boycotts, the firm said, compared to fewer than 400 in May and June of last year.

At Starbucks, workers in Oklahoma were told the restrictions on LGBTQ-themed decorations were due to safety concerns after threats against Target workers, the union said. In Maryland, employees were told some people didn’t feel represented by the “umbrella of Pride.” And a manager in the mid-Atlantic region told workers by text not to buy Pride decorations to “create consistent experience[s] in stores.”

Employees in some stores have been forced to take down LGBTQ-themed items, the union said. But at the unionized Boston store at 874 Commonwealth Ave. — where workers went on strike for more than two months last year, in part to protest a manager who tore down a Pride banner and otherwise discriminated against LGBTQ+ workers — workers have not been admonished for putting up a board adorned with small rainbow flags listing different LGBTQ+ identities and declaring “We’re here, we’re queer, not just in June but all year.”

The alleged crackdowns on LGBTQ+ support at Starbucks have largely been documented by workers organizing unions around the country, an effort that has given them a voice they didn’t have in the past. There are 15 union stores in Massachusetts, including one in the central part of the state where shows of support have been limited; elections at stores in Somerville and Newton are taking place this week.

Julie Langevin, a former Starbucks employee and an organizer for Workers United, said a Starbucks worker in Maryland told her that workers were informed: “We can’t put up a Pride flag because if we put up a Pride flag, somebody else could come in and put up a Proud Boys flag.”

“The company is basically saying, ‘We can’t celebrate this because we need this to be fair and equal to everybody,’ but that’s never how they’ve been in the past,” said Langevin, who noted the store where she worked in Reading had a Pride flag on its door from June until September last year.

Pride displays are important to Starbucks workers, Langevin said: “At any given store there are probably more members of the queer community there than not. So this has a very big impact on workers.”

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

