A new Avon discount store will sell everything for $1 on Friday afternoons

Near the door sits a banner with instructions of sorts, and the yellow caricature of an animated treasure map named “Binny.”

Starting later this month, the new store in Avon will load its warehouse-style location — and the 70-something metal bins inside it — with miscellaneous overstock from other retailers. Customers will be encouraged to search for value within the chaos.

There may be only one place shoppers can find a boogie board, a stethoscope, and an iPad all dumped and sold in the same container: BinStar.

“Start hitting the bins,” it reads. “Your treasure hunt starts here.”

What differentiates BinStar from its discount competitors is the pricing model, said founder and Jamaica Plain resident Jack Laughlin. Everything — from a coffee grinder to Airpods — costs the same round-numbered amount each day, and the price decreases throughout the week. For example, each item in the store will cost $19 on Saturday, $15 on Sunday, and so on, landing at $2 on Friday — and down to $1 from 4pm to close. (If all the stars align, even expensive finds like an iPad or a humidifier could go for a crisp $1 bill.)

One of 70-something bins with inventory at BinStar. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Laughlin views BinStar as the solution to two problems.

One, the store will help companies grapple with an onslaught of returns. Retailers who partner with BinStar will not have to pay to ship returns back to their warehouses, sift through for defects, and retag them for the sales floor (or website) — a costly process that has led several businesses, including Kohl’s and Amazon, to begin charging shoppers for returns. A 2022 analysis of 200 retailers’ return policies by logistics company Narvar found that 41 percent of retailers charged some kind of return-shipping fee last year, up from 33 percent in 2021.

In fact, Laughlin himself came up with the idea last summer when he was charged with figuring out what to do with returns at his previous job at e-commerce company PerchHQ.

“Before that, I thought returns were dealt with with a magic wand,” he said. “But the logistics of having to deal with them is like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. BinStar helps smooth the process along.”

Two, BinStar is good for the environment, he added. Almost 9.6 billion pounds of returned and never-used goods end up in US landfills each year. If even a few of them are put to use instead, the planet wins.

“Were it not for us, everything in the store would end up in the trash,” Laughlin said. “And so much of it is perfectly good.”

The BinStar model lends itself to a kooky inventory. Companies often send whole pallets of a single item, meaning a section of the store may be reserved solely for expandable water hoses, as they were during Laughlin’s interview with the Globe. Collecting overstock also means BinStar could sell items of interest for every age group and interest.

Founder Jack Laughlin holds up a pair of slides and cowboy boots — both for sale for discount prices at BinStar. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

On a recent weekday, MLB bobbleheads sat next to Fruit of the Loom tees; exercise watches were positioned near strap-on baby carriers.

“If you come back tomorrow, it might not be there,” Laughlin said. “And that’s part of the fun.”

20 Stockwell Dr, Avon; www.bin-star.com

Here comes Christmas in July (actually, June)

A Malden couple has decided that Downtown Crossing could use more holiday spirit year-round.

Fatih and Nancy Hidirligil are opening a 1,200 square foot Christmas-themed retail store named Old Corner Christmas on School Street this month — a homage to the Old Corner Bookstore that once thrived at the historic site. It’ll sell ornaments, stockings, and decorations from January through December.

The Hidirligils, who also own Christmas in Boston at Faneuil Hall, said the spot will appeal to tourists walking through the Freedom Trail and office workers who have returned downtown after the pandemic.

As Nancy put it, “we are going to be a destination.”

The building itself may be the oldest remaining commercial structure in Boston, constructed in 1718, said Kathy Kottaridis, executive director of Historic Boston. Over the years, it housed a private home, drugstore, jewelry store, and purveyor of Boston Globe-related books and memorabilia. But “perhaps its most important tenant” — according to a 2018 Globe story — was Ticknor and Fields, the company “credited with putting American literature on the map in the mid-19th century,” publishing authors from Ralph Waldo Emerson to Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Kottaridis added that the arrival of Old Corner Christmas likely signals a sunnier future for downtown Boston, which has struggled to recapture its energy since COVID struck. On square-foot basis, she said, the store may be most lucrative lease to have been signed in months. (She declined to say for how much the space went exactly.)

“Downtown has always provided a little bit of an anchor to a lot of growth in other parts of the city,” Kottaridis said. “The marketplace has changed for some of the big retailers, like department stores that used to be down here. There are always twists and turns and corrections. This looks like a good sign.”

11 School Street, Boston

In Watertown, it’s fight time

Bring your punches and jabs to Watertown. Rumble Boxing Gym — a national chain already operating in New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and elsewhere — officially debuted its first Massachusetts location in Arsenal Yards this month. A second studio launches in Assembly Row, Somerville in August; four additional locations are slated for development in Massachusetts soon.

The exterior of Rumble Boxing Gym in Watertown Lauren Vermette

The studio offers 45-minute group fitness workouts with aqua boxing bags and strength and conditioning components. But Lauren Vermette, Hingham resident and owner of the Watertown location, said Rumble is far from your typical workout class. The lights are low; the music, loud. Beginners are very much welcome.

It conjures up a similar vibe to spin classes, like SoulCycle and HandleBar, that caught on in the past decade.

And Vermette said she sees some of the city in the storefront.

“I feel like Boston has a fighting spirit,” she added, “and Rumble exemplifies it.”

519 Arsenal Street, Watertown; www.rumbleboxinggym.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.