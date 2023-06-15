Central Perk-inspired coffee shop from ‘Friends’ to open on Newbury Street

The companies emphasized they “couldn’t BE anymore excited,” according to a release.

Central Perk Coffee Co. will open at 205 Newbury St. later this year, the team behind the business confirmed to the Globe Thursday. The venture comes from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LLC.

The iconic Central Perk coffee shop where the gang from “Friends” hung out for 10 seasons is opening its first-ever permanent location in Boston.

The Emmy-award winning sitcom ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Almost 30 years later, a real-life version of the fictional New York City coffeehouse is opening its first location, slated to be among several that open in 2023.

The players behind the Central Perk coffee house are “a group of coffee loving friends, who also happen to be industry experts from the food and beverage, hospitality, entertainment, and coffee worlds,” the release said.

Top Chef and James Beard winner Tom Colicchio crafted the coffee shop’s menu, and Central Perk’s line of artisanal coffees will also be sold.

“We are incredibly excited and proud that the world class city of Boston will be the home of our new Central Perk concept,” said Joe Gurdock, president of Central Perk Coffee Co. “Newbury Street and the city’s Back Bay neighborhood are such treasured gems; known and admired around the globe. We are so fortunate to have found the ideal first location for this concept.”

Gurdock added that the updated space was designed to be enjoyed best with friends.





