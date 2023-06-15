Jody Adams will open La Padrona at Raffles Hotel & Residences

The restaurant is slated to debut in December on two levels, with a ground floor lounge and an upstairs dining room, all modeled after an Italian villa. Adams and executive chef Amarilys Colón ( Porto ) will serve traditional Italian cuisine: homemade pasta, seafood, cured meats and cheeses. Italian food was Adams’s specialty at the much-missed Rialto in Harvard Square. It closed in 2016.

Coming soon : Jody Adams is planning a glamorous new restaurant. Her A Street Hospitality — the team behind Trade , Porto , and Saloniki — will open La Padrona at Raffles Hotels & Residences in the Back Bay (40 Trinity Place), a 35-story skyscraper with a panoramic Sky Lobby, enormous circular three-floor staircase, and pied-á-terres beginning at $1.1 million.

And SAVR™ is slated to open at The St. Regis Residences in the Seaport (150 Seaport Blvd.) on Monday, July 10. Savor fried oysters, beef carpaccio, lobster potstickers, clam tagliatelle, and steaks on a wraparound waterfront terrace.

In more casual news, North Shore mini-chicken-chain Flip The Bird will open a fourth location in Woburn this summer, replacing Wuburger (880 Main St.). Owners Anthony Marino and Victoria Farnsworth got into the food business in 2008 with Marino’s Café in Beverly, a small coffee house where they created “Fried Chicken Fridays” — and drew a following.

Now, stop by for fried chicken sandwiches with buttermilk ranch dressing, Nashville hot versions with more spice, buttermilk biscuits, frappes, and homemade sweet tea. Visit daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Openings: Sip beer al fresco at The Boston Harbor Hotel’s Brewer’s Alley (70 Rowes Wharf), a pop-up beer garden with Maine Beer Company, which opened this week. Enjoy a selection of Maine beers, ciders, and spirits alongside $7 hot dogs, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

