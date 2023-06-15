fb-pixel Skip to main content
TABLES

Jody Adams will open La Padrona at Raffles Hotel & Residences

Plus, fried chicken in Woburn and beer on Boston Harbor.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated June 15, 2023, 32 minutes ago
La Padrona will open in December at Raffles Hotel & Residences.AvroKO

Coming soon: Jody Adams is planning a glamorous new restaurant. Her A Street Hospitality — the team behind Trade, Porto, and Saloniki — will open La Padrona at Raffles Hotels & Residences in the Back Bay (40 Trinity Place), a 35-story skyscraper with a panoramic Sky Lobby, enormous circular three-floor staircase, and pied-á-terres beginning at $1.1 million.

The restaurant is slated to debut in December on two levels, with a ground floor lounge and an upstairs dining room, all modeled after an Italian villa. Adams and executive chef Amarilys Colón (Porto) will serve traditional Italian cuisine: homemade pasta, seafood, cured meats and cheeses. Italian food was Adams’s specialty at the much-missed Rialto in Harvard Square. It closed in 2016.

Advertisement

And SAVR™ is slated to open at The St. Regis Residences in the Seaport (150 Seaport Blvd.) on Monday, July 10. Savor fried oysters, beef carpaccio, lobster potstickers, clam tagliatelle, and steaks on a wraparound waterfront terrace.

In more casual news, North Shore mini-chicken-chain Flip The Bird will open a fourth location in Woburn this summer, replacing Wuburger (880 Main St.). Owners Anthony Marino and Victoria Farnsworth got into the food business in 2008 with Marino’s Café in Beverly, a small coffee house where they created “Fried Chicken Fridays” — and drew a following.

Now, stop by for fried chicken sandwiches with buttermilk ranch dressing, Nashville hot versions with more spice, buttermilk biscuits, frappes, and homemade sweet tea. Visit daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Openings: Sip beer al fresco at The Boston Harbor Hotel’s Brewer’s Alley (70 Rowes Wharf), a pop-up beer garden with Maine Beer Company, which opened this week. Enjoy a selection of Maine beers, ciders, and spirits alongside $7 hot dogs, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.

Boston Globe Today