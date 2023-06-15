At the Boston Athenaeum, firefighters tour an exhibit of the Great Boston Fire of 1872

The temporary exhibit on display through July recalls the historic blaze, which gutted 776 buildings and scorched 65 acres of what is now Downtown Crossing and the Financial District. Firefighters finally contained the fire after 20 hours, but not before an estimated 30 people were killed, including nine firefighters.

“Everybody here, pay attention — because it could happen again. I hate to say it,” Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said during a speech after the tour, emphasizing that disastrous fires are not a thing of the past.

For most visitors, the Boston Athenaeum’s “Revisiting the Ruins: The Great Boston Fire of 1872″ is a deep dive into a little-known chapter of the city’s history. But for the dozens of firefighters and cadets who toured the exhibit Wednesday, it was something of a cautionary tale.

Associate Curator Christina Michelon led the tour through the exhibition’s artifacts, which include Pompeii-esque photographs of the rubble, an eyewitness account in a teenage girl’s diary, and a key to a storeroom that housed Athenaeum archival materials before it burned to the ground.

It was a perfect storm that led to the destructive fire, Michelon explained. Though the cause of the fire is unknown, she said it began in a hoop skirt factory on Summer Street and spread rapidly due to a combination of poor infrastructure and misfortune.

The Boston Athenaeum has a new exhibit of the Great Boston Fire of 1872. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At the time, most houses were built with wood and tar and caught fire quickly, while the notoriously narrow streets allowed the flames to easily jump from block to block. To make matters worse, a nationwide equine flu epidemic had decimated the fire department’s horses, forcing the firefighters to push the engines themselves. When they finally reached the scene, poor water pressure meant the firefighters’ hoses often couldn’t even reach the burning rooftops.

“Everything that could be wrong, was wrong,” Michelon said.

With the help of reinforcements from New Hampshire and Connecticut, the Boston Fire Department was finally able to contain the conflagration — just two blocks east of the Athenaeum’s doors. Commissioner Burke added that a squadron from Portsmouth helped save the Old South Meeting House. The blaze also spurred innovations in Boston’s fire safety technology and building codes.

Michelon, whose father was a lieutenant for the Chicago Fire Department, emphasized that the exhibition is not just a cautionary tale, but also a testament to the importance of firefighters.

“‘Revisiting Ruins’ helps us remember not only what was lost, but also who and what was saved,” she said.

Burke also praised the way Boston “came together” in the wake of the burn to rebuild the city. Boston’s Downtown was restored in just two years, with rubble used to fill in areas of the harbor and Atlantic Avenue.

“The greatness of this city is its people,” he said.

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke and the city's inaugural class of fire cadets toured the Boston Athenaeum's new exhibit of the Great Boston Fire of 1872. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The event was part of the curriculum for the first-ever Boston Fire Cadet class, a new workforce training program which Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled in April. Modeled after the Boston Police Cadet Program, it prepares young Bostonians to serve in the Fire Department through two years of classroom and on-the-job training.

Alexis LaMonica, a 25-year-old cadet from South Boston, said she enjoyed learning about the history of fire safety measures at the event.

“It’s just very interesting to see how things progressed, since we’ve been learning … how tragic events happened for us to be where we are today,” she said. “It confirms my interest in serving the public — hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”

The event was also part of the Athenaeum’s effort to make the museum more open and accessible to the public, said director Leah Rosovsky. She presented Commissioner Burke with a reproduction of one of the exhibition’s oil paintings, a rendering of Boston ablaze.

He said he knew the perfect spot to hang it in his office.

“Revisiting the Ruins” is open until July 29th and accessible to the public with purchase of $10 visitor admission to the Atheneum’s first floor.

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya.