How the alleged scheme to buy and sell body parts was carried out, according to prosecutors

In all, six people have been charged with trafficking stolen human remains, which included bones, skulls, skin, dissected faces and heads, and internal organs (also known as “wets” or “wet specimens”) including brains and lungs.

Human body parts were also stolen from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and sold, and in some cases resold or traded, for other human remains, federal prosecutors allege.

On Wednesday, the former manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School was accused of taking part in a sprawling conspiracy to steal and sell human body parts that had been donated to the school.

Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Pennsylvania, is accused of buying remains from Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, and Candace Chapman Scott, who worked for a mortuary in Little Rock, Ark., where her duties included the cremation of cadavers. Scott allegedly sold remains to Pauley, who in turn sold them to a man named Matthew Lampi, 52, in Minnesota, officials said.

Below are exchanges involving Scott, Pauley, and Lampi about the sale and shipment of body parts as outlined by federal prosecutors.

Oct. 28, 2021 — Scott sent Pauley a message through Facebook stating: “I follow your page and work and LOVE it. I’m a mortician and work at a trade service mortuary, so we are contracted through the medical hospital here in Little Rock to cremate their cadavers when the medical students are done with them before they discard them in a cremation garden. Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact [sic], embalmed brain?”

Scott then sent Pauley another message through Facebook stating, “I actually just looked and I have 2 embalmed with skull cap.”

Pauley instructed Scott how to package the parts.

Scott sent also sent pictures of a heart and another organ. Pauley responded that he was interested in the brains and heart. Scott then asked, “would $1200 shipped sound reasonable for all 3 pieces including skull caps?” Pauley responded, “you are literally on the same page because that was going to be my offer lol!”

The next day Pauley paid Scott $1,200 through PayPal.

Dec. 6, 2021 — Scott and Pauley negotiated a sale of “2 brains, one with skullcap, 3 hearts one cut, 2 fake boobies, one large belly button piece of skin, one arm, one huge piece of skin, and one lung.” Scott took photos of each body part inside her apartment and sent the photos through Facebook to Pauley. Scott agreed to sell the remains to Pauley for $1,600.

Pauley paid Scott through PayPal.

Dec. 8, 2021 — Scott and Pauley negotiated a sale of “7 huge pieces of skin, 2 large pieces of skin with tiddy, 4 brains one with skull cap, 1 lung, one penis, 2 testicles, and 3 hearts,” with an agreed-upon price of $2,000.

Pauley also sent Lampi a photograph of human remains and told Lampi it included “Four more brains, three hearts, a perfect ling [sic], penis, and a set of testicles.” Pauley sent another message with a correction, “*lung.”

December 10, 2021 — Scott took pictures of nine boxes packaged for mailing in her apartment and sent the photos to Pauley through Facebook Messenger. Scott shipped four boxes containing human remains to Pauley from Arkansas to Enola, Pa.

December 12, 2021 — Lampi asked Pauley for an “update on parts?” Pauley responded “Some say Monday delivery, some say Thursday delivery. IF things show up on time with how the mail has been lol!”

December 13, 2021 — Scott shipped five boxes of remains to Pauley, who paid Scott $175 through PayPal.

Dec. 14, 2021 — Pauley notified Lampi that he was ”Going to pack up your brain and heart tonight, arm isn’t here yet but I’ll send it out soon as it arrives!”

Pauley sent Lampi a photograph of a USPS barcode with a tracking number and the message, “All set to head out tomorrow!”

February 2022 — An Arkansas resident gave birth to a stillborn baby boy named Lux. Scott stole Lux’s remains and agreed to sell them to Pauley for $300. Scott took photos of Lux’s remains and sent the photos to Pauley through Facebook Messenger. Pauley paid Scott $300 through PayPal.

February 27, 2022 — Pauley agreed to trade Lux’s remains to Lampi, along with $1,550, in exchange for five human skulls.

April 17, 2022 — Lampi sent Pauley a message through WhatsApp, asking “when are wets next month?” Pauley replied: “Not sure on exact date. She just lets me know when they start cremating the medical cadavers from the semester and packs up boxes for me. But it’s always a [expletive] ton[.]” Lampi responded, “Cool I want faces as we spoke about other stuff too.”

May 13, 2022 — Scott informed Pauley that she received a “1/2 a brain, 2 smokers lungs ... 2 larger pieces of skin, one small piece with nip,” and agreed to sell them to Pauley for $850.00.

May 27, 2022 — Pauley notified Lampi he had a pair of smoker’s lungs for sale. On June 10, Lampi asked for a picture of them and Pauley sent him two photographs. They agreed on a price of $1,900, to be paid through PayPal.

June 30, 2022 — Scott informed Pauley that she had “one half head, one whole head minus skullcap, three brains with skullcap, one heart, three liver, five lungs, two kidneys, one full pelvis female, one piece of skin with nipple, four hands.” Pauley agreed to buy them for $4,000.

June 2022 - Pauley was contacted by local police based on an anonymous tip that he was advertising human remains for sale on Facebook.

On June 20, 2022, Lampi sent a message to Pauley through WhatsApp asking, “Hello so what did the police say[?]”

Pauley responded that he had been asked about human remains, but that, “in the end the only thing that mattered was nothing was proven grave robbed or stolen out of a morgue,” followed by a smiley face emoji.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.