Climate protestors arrested at State House after disrupting Senate session, baring backsides

According to the press release, one of the protestors “delivered a brief verbal memorandum” to the Legislature vocalizing the group’s demand that lawmakers ban new fossil fuel infrastructure and stop current construction of new projects. The speaker then announced the group’s intention to expose their derrières.

The disruption occurred during a scheduled Senate discussion unrelated to climate change, “despite the ongoing crisis precipitated by lawmaker inaction” on the issue of fossil fuels, members of the organization wrote in a press release.

Eight environmental activists with the climate justice group Extinction Rebellion Boston were arrested at the Massachusetts State House after disrupting a Senate session Thursday, baring their backsides to members of the Legislature, revealing the painted-on message, “STOP PASSING GAS.”

“You can look away if you like, but just like the climate crisis, we’ll get more inconvenient until proper action is taken,” the demonstrator said, according to the press release.

Protestors also sang anti-fossil fuel songs to the tune of “Milkshake” by Kelis. “Energy is what we need to pass and they’re like, it’s better than gas, damn right, it’s better than gas,” they sang in a video posted on Twitter.

Those arrested include three men, two women, and three non-binary demonstrators, according to Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Brian Okum. Arresting officers did not communicate specific grounds for arrest, Okum wrote in an email to the Globe Thursday.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police confirmed the protestors were transported to a nearby barracks to be booked, but did not confirm names or charges of those arrested, saying the police report was “still generating.”

Extinction Rebellion, or XR, is well-known for its acts of civil disobedience in the name of climate justice. It is the fourth time members of the group have been arrested this year. In May, nine protestors were arrested after occupying the gallery of the Massachusetts House for five hours. Demonstrators were also arrested for occupying Governor Maura Healey’s office in February, and blocking the entrance to a controversial electrical substation in January.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.