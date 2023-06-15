Former Granby priest charged with allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in parish funds

A former priest has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from his parish in Granby over a three-year period, the Northwestern district attorney’s officesaid Thursday.

Tomasz J. Gorny, 43 of Amherst,is charged with larceny over $1,200, the the office said in a statement. He allegedly stole the funds from the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where he served as a priest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire District Court Friday morning, prosecutors said.