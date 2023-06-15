Former Granby priest charged with allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in parish funds

A former priest has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from his parish in Granby over a three-year period, the Northwestern district attorney’s officesaid Thursday.
Tomasz J. Gorny, 43 of Amherst,is charged with larceny over $1,200, the the office said in a statement. He allegedly stole the funds from the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where he served as a priest.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire District Court Friday morning, prosecutors said.
“Gorny is alleged to have used parish funds to purchase numerous items for his own personal use, including power tools, a riding mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games and clothing,” prosecutors said. “He allegedly charged these expenses to credit cards that the Springfield Diocese ultimately had to pay.”
Granby police investigators were able to recover hundreds of items from a storage unit in Easthampton in April, prosecutors said. The Diocese of Springfield was conducting an internal audit into suspicious use of church funds when they notified police.
Grandy police launched an investigation soon after, prosecutors said.
A spokesperson for the diocese could not be reached Thursday evening.
