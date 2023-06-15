Healey recommends seven pardons for decades-old crimes ranging from drug possession to arson

Those she recommended for pardons include a great-grandfather who was convicted of drug possession in the early 1990s, but later joined the US Army and now is nearing retirement at the Boston Fire Department.

The Cambridge Democrat’s recommendations, which she unveiled Thursday at a State House news conference, mark a major departure from her predecessors, many of whom waited until the final months or weeks of their tenures to wield executive clemency, if at all.

Governor Maura Healey on Thursday recommended pardoning seven people for a range of decades-old crimes including drug possession, arson, and assault in what are believed to be the most proposed pardons by a first-year governor in 40 years.

She is also seeking pardons for a Texas father who has a 17-year-old larceny conviction, and a Maine woman who was convicted of various crimes in the 1980s while she battled substance use but is now a licensed clinical social worker. None of the seven are currently incarcerated, and some were sentenced to only probation after their convictions.

Any recommendations have to be approved by the Governor’s Council, which also vets and approves judicial nominations.

“These seven individuals have accepted responsibility for their crimes, which were often committed many years ago when they were young or suffering from challenging personal circumstances,” Healey said in a statement. “They’ve taken productive steps to improve their lives and make meaningful contributions to their communities, but they still face barriers because of their distant criminal records. They shouldn’t have to spend one more day being held back from reaching their full potential.”

Healey aides said she is the first governor since William Weld in 1991 to recommend a pardon in his or her first elected year. The seven clemency recommendations also represent the most in a governor’s first year since 1983, when Michael Dukakis recommended 49 pardons and four commutations, according to Healey’s office.

Weld’s successor, Paul Cellucci, also issued four pardons and one commutation in his first year in 1997, but when he was acting governor, according to the governor’s office.

Healey, a former civil rights lawyer and two-term attorney general, signaled early on she could take a more aggressive approach on clemency than past governors. She said during her campaign last year that she intended to “move to pardon” those convicted of simple marijuana possession, though she has yet to take widespread action.

She also has yet to publicly issue her own guidelines for the state’s clemency process, a step that past governors have taken before granting pardons or commutations. Currently, any applicants looking for guidance on what factors state officials use in evaluating clemency petitions will find a set of guidelines former governor Charlie Baker issued in 2020.

Healey said Thursday her administration wants to “modernize” the state’s clemency guidelines to “center fairness and racial and gender equity.”

“Our administration views clemency as an important executive power that can help soften the harsher edges of our criminal justice system,” she said.

Healey’s office said the state’s Parole Board, which vets applicants for pardons and commutations, unanimously recommended each of the seven for clemency. They include:

Edem Amet, who as a 20-year-old in 1995, was convicted of selling drugs in a school zone in Hampden Superior Court. A real estate investor, Amet is seeking permanent residency in the United States, but his drug convictions have “hindered his ability” to do so, according to Healey’s office.

Xavier Delvalle, who was 19 when he was convicted of breaking and entering, larceny, and other charges in 2006. Now living in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife and two children, he works as a ramp fleet clerk for American Airlines and wants to join the military and pursue a career as an aviation mechanic but can’t because of his convictions, Healey’s office said.

Glendon King, a US Army veteran and Boston Fire Department employee, who was 30 years old when he was convicted of drug possession with intent to distribute in Boston in 1992. A grandfather to 10 and a great-grandfather to one, King plans to retire soon and move to Florida to work part-time as a security guard.

John Latter, a retired nurse now living in Florida, who at 19, was convicted of arson in Middlesex Superior Court in 1966. He has been sober since 1992 and has three children, 14 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, according to Healey’s office.

Deborah Pickard, a North Carolina social worker who was convicted of several offenses in the 1980s, including for assaulting a police officer, drunken driving, and drug possession. Pickard was physically abused as a child and struggled with substance use disorder for years before becoming sober in 2001.

Gerald Waloewandja, a married father living in Maine, who was 18 years old and suffering from substance use disorder when he was convicted of heroin possession with the intent to distribute two decades ago.

Terrance Williams, a operations manager at the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, who as a 15-year-old in 1984 was found delinquent on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in Brighton Juvenile Court. He has been denied six different times from a job at a private security company because of his conviction, according to Healey’s office.

US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who had backed Williams’s petition for a pardon, called Healey’s actions “historic.”

“Our mass incarceration crisis has exacted far too much harm, especially for our Black and brown communities, and exacerbated generational trauma, and we must use every tool available to address it head-on,” the Boston Democrat said.

The use of executive clemency can be a politically fraught area, particularly in Massachusetts. Governors have for decades typically waited until after they’ve announced they are not seeking reelection to begin issuing recommendations for pardons or commutations, and even then, they’ve often done so gingerly.

That relative cautiousness dates back more than 30 years, fueled by what legal analysts have called the “Willie Horton effect” — the ever-looming shadow created by Horton, a convicted murderer who raped a woman while on a weekend furlough in 1987. Horton was later the subject of a now-infamous political ad, helping sink then-Governor Michael Dukakis’s 1988 presidential bid.

Former governor Deval Patrick, a Democrat, recommended just four pardons and one commutation, all in the final weeks of his second term, while Jane Swift, a Republican, issued seven. Republican Mitt Romney boasted of not granting a single one during his only term in office.

Baker, Healey’s immediate predecessor, left office having 15 pardons approved by the Governor’s Council, in addition to three commutations for men serving life sentences for murder — all in his final year. Baker, a Republican, was the first Massachusetts governor in a quarter-century to commute the life sentence of someone convicted of murderer.

Attorneys and prisoner rights advocates said Thursday they hope Healey’s action is another sign governors will be more willing to wield clemency.

“For nearly 250 years, the Massachusetts Constitution has invested in the Governor the authority to issue pardons as part of our structure of checks and balances, yet this critical element of a functioning justice system has fallen into disuse and neglect in recent decades,” Chinh Pham, president of the Boston Bar Association, said in a statement released by Healey’s office.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.