Here are the seven people Healey recommends should be pardoned

Healey’s office said the state’s Parole Board, which vets applicants for pardons and commutations, unanimously recommended each of the seven for clemency. They include:

Edem Amet, who as a 20-year-old in 1995, was convicted of selling drugs in a school zone in Hampden Superior Court. A real estate investor, Amet is seeking permanent residency in the United States, but his drug convictions have “hindered his ability” to do so, according to Healey’s office.

Xavier Delvalle, who was 19 when he was convicted of breaking and entering, larceny, and other charges in 2006. Now living in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife and two children, he works as a ramp fleet clerk for American Airlines and wants to join the military and pursue a career as an aviation mechanic but can’t because of his convictions, Healey’s office said.

Glendon King, a US Army veteran and Boston Fire Department employee, who was 30 years old when he was convicted of drug possession with intent to distribute in Boston in 1992. A grandfather to 10 and a great-grandfather to one, King plans to retire soon and move to Florida to work part-time as a security guard.

John Latter, a retired nurse now living in Florida, who at 19, was convicted of arson in Middlesex Superior Court in 1966. He has been sober since 1992 and has three children, fourteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, according to Healey’s office.

Deborah Pickard, a North Carolina social worker who was convicted of several offenses in the 1980s, including for assaulting a police officer, drunken driving, and drug possession. Pickard was physically abused as a child and struggled with substance use disorder for years before becoming sober in 2001.

Gerald Waloewandja, a married father living in Maine, who was 18 years old and suffering from substance use disorder when he was convicted of heroin possession with the intent to distribute two decades ago.