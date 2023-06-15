Human remains trafficking case exposes grisly illicit market

A federal indictment alleges that Cedric Lodge, 55, the former manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School, spent years diverting organs and cadaver parts that had been donated to the medical school and were supposed to be cremated, sometimes taking the remains to his home in Goffstown, N.H., before selling them to people in other states.

“There is no limit to the prurient interests of the criminal mind,” said Nora M. Cronin, an adjunct lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice . “Having worked in this field for a long time, nothing surprises me.”

Advertisement

The alleged conspiracy ran from about 2018 until at least August 2022, as Lodge allegedly diverted organs and cadaver parts that had been donated for medical research and education, according to the indictment.

Cronin said criminals won’t shy away from unsavory schemes if they think there’s a payoff coming.

“When criminals see an opportunity to make a profit they will take it, no matter how exploitative it might be,” she said. “For this type of crime to exist, while it is a bit more on the unexpected side, to me it’s not surprising based on the types of exploitation I’ve seen,” including the trafficking of infants and toddlers.

People can readily find human remains for sale on the Internet, specialists said, but the exchange is likely extremely limited.

“I can almost guarantee you that this is a very niche market with a very small group of buyers with some fetish,” said Sheldon Zhang, chair of the School of Criminology and Justice Studies at UMass Lowell. “It’s definitely not a common [form of] illicit contraband.”

Advertisement

“This is very unique,” Zhang said. “Honestly I do not know, and I’m also not aware of anyone in the [criminology] field who studies the trafficking of human remains.”

He said trafficking of rare animal parts is far more common.

The alleged scheme harkened back to the mid-19th century, when states began passing “anatomy acts” laying out the process for the legal buying and selling of medical human remains, said Samuel J. Redman, a history professor at University of Massachusetts Amherst and the author of “Bone Rooms: From Scientific Racism to Human Prehistory in Museums.”

“Where exactly these remains came from has long been an uncomfortable question with murky answers,” Redman said. Sources at the time included “morgues and prisons and alms houses, as well as the continued looting and grave robbing of Native American remains.”

In some cases, Redman said, “museums were buying and other places were buying, so there was a bit of a market for that.”

Private collectors were also willing customers.

“How many of these are in private collections? We have no way of knowing that,” Redman said.

In a joint e-mail statement, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University and the dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School called the allegations a case of “abhorrent” betrayal.

Lodge was fired May 6.

His responsibilities included “preparing for and intaking anatomical donors’ bodies, coordinating embalming, overseeing the storage and movement of cadavers to and from teaching labs, and, when studies were complete, preparing remains to be transported to and from the external crematorium and, when appropriate, for burial,” according to Harvard Medical School.

Advertisement

Cronin said people donating their remains should make sure the organization they’re giving them to is reputable.

“One would think that Harvard Medical School” would have adequate safeguards, Cronin said. “Bottom line, if something doesn’t feel right, it’s usually not. If there’s a suspicion, you’re entitled to investigate that suspicion.”

Dr. Aaron Schwartz, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, said the alleged thefts were a severe breach of trust.

“Without public trust, medical institutions can’t achieve their social mission,” Schwartz, a Harvard Medical School graduate, posted on Twitter.

“I hope my message here didn’t seem cynical about HMS hospitals and doctors,” Schwartz wrote. “To be clear, in my time there, I never saw anyone, or heard of anyone, treating a cadaver or a dead patient with anything but solemn respect. This news story is truly shocking.”

LaShyra “Lash” Nolen, a student at Harvard Medical School, tweeted that the alleged actions of the accused were “heinous and disgusting.”

“I am sending my heart out to the families & spirits of the donors that graciously trusted our institution with their bodies so that we could learn medicine,” Nolen tweeted. “I am so sorry this happened and I hope that next steps taken will prioritize the healing of all those impacted.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.