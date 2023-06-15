‘It’s just unthinkable’: Daughter of man whose remains were stolen from Harvard Medical School morgue speaks out

Peltonovich said her father, Nicholas A. Pichowicz, died in 2019 at the age of 87 and had willed his remains to the medical school through its Anatomical Gift Program.

“We were just disgusted,” Paula Peltonovich, of Newton, N.H., said in a phone interview Thursday. “Sick, like we were going to throw up.”

A New Hampshire woman on Thursday said she was sickened to learn her father’s remains were stolen from the Harvard Medical School morgue as part of an alleged conspiracy to sell body parts that were donated to the school for research.

When she heard the news on Wednesday that the morgue’s former manager and several others had been arrested, Peltonovich said she contacted Harvard and was told her father “was a victim” of the scheme.

“It’s just unthinkable. There’s no words,” Peltonovich said. “They didn’t go into a lot of detail. They can’t,” since the case is pending, she said.

Peltonovich said her mother, Joan Pichowicz, died in March at the age of 86 and had also willed her remains to the medical school.

“This is what they chose to do years ago,” Peltonovich said. Both her parents worked in law enforcement and were dedicated to “helping people,” she said.

“They gave back to science,” she said.

Peltonovich said her family doesn’t know the status of her mother’s remains. If Harvard has them, the family wants them back, she said.

“We want her returned, so we can bury her,” Peltonovich said. “We don’t even want them to cremate her.”

A federal indictment alleges that former morgue manager Cedric Lodge, 55, spent years diverting organs and cadaver parts that had been donated to Harvard Medical School and were supposed to be cremated, sometimes taking the remains to his home in Goffstown, N.H., before selling them to people in other states.

The alleged conspiracy ran from about 2018 until at least August 2022, as Lodge allegedly diverted organs and cadaver parts that had been donated for medical research and education, according to the indictment.

Lodge sometimes took stolen remains home to New Hampshire, where he and his wife sold them, prosecutors allege.

In a joint e-mail statement, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University and the dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School called the allegations a case of “abhorrent” betrayal.

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others,” George Q. Daley and Edward M. Hundert wrote. “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.”

Lodge was fired May 6. His responsibilities included “preparing for and intaking anatomical donors’ bodies, coordinating embalming, overseeing the storage and movement of cadavers to and from teaching labs, and, when studies were complete, preparing remains to be transported to and from the external crematorium and, when appropriate, for burial,” according to Harvard Medical School.

“I don’t even know what to say anymore,” Peltonovich said. “It’s real but it’s not real.”

An obituary for her father said he was born in Billerica in 1931 and served in the Massachusetts National Guard.

He was a successful business owner and part-time police officer in Plaistow and also served as a Rockingham County deputy sheriff, the obituary said.

“His interests included woodworking, gold panning, collecting antiques, traveling in his motorhome and spending time at home sharing stories with his extended family,” the obituary said. “He loved cooking and is known for making the best homemade spaghetti sauce in the world which was always shared at the family gatherings.”

