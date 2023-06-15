Juvenile facing new charges in double shooting at Revere Beach

The boy, who was not identified due to his age, allegedly fired a handgun after an altercation broke out near one of the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard on the evening of May 28, State Police said in a statement. A 51-year-old woman, who was a bystander, was shot in her lower body and a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet.

A 17-year-old boy charged with allegedly participating in a double shooting at Revere Beach over Memorial Day weekend is facing two added counts of assault and battery by means of discharging a firearm, State Police said Thursday.

The boy turned himself in to authorities at Boston Municipal Court following the shooting, the Globe reported. The boy was already facing firearms offenses and has been held since a dangerousness hearing in Chelsea District Court on Monday, State Police said.

He will be arraigned on the new charges at a later date, State Police said.

Dashawn Teleau, 19, of Malden, is also facing charges in connection with the shooting, the Globe reported.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.