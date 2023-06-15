Everything we know about the alleged trafficking of human remains from Harvard Medical School morgue

The Lodges, along with Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Mass., were arrested Wednesday. Three other defendants face charges in Pennsylvania, and a fourth was previously indicted in Arkansas, according to the FBI’s Boston office.

The federal indictment alleges that Lodge, 55, spent years diverting organs and cadaver parts that had been donated to the medical school’s Anatomical Gift Program and were supposed to be cremated. He allegedly sold them to people in other states.

Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges that he and several others, including his wife, engaged in a conspiracy to steal and sell human body parts that had been donated to the school for research and education.

Here are key takeaways about the case from the federal indictment.

Who are the parties allegedly involved?

Prosecutors named several individuals who were allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Cedric Lodge was the manager of the morgue at HMS. He was terminated from his job on May 6, according to the university.

Denise Lodge, 63, of Goffstown, N.H., who is the wife of Cedric Lodge.

Katrina Maclean was the owner of the studio and store Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody.

Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pa., who is accused of taking stolen items to his home.

Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Pa., who is accused of purchasing remains that had originated at Harvard and from a mortuary in Little Rock, Ark.

Candace Chapman Scott worked for the mortuary in Little Rock, where her duties included the cremation of cadavers that came from the University of Arkansas for Medical Services. Prosecutors allege that Scott stole body parts from the cadavers and sold and shipped them to Pauley. The stolen remains included bones, skulls, skin, dissected faces and heads, and internal organs including brains and lungs.

Matthew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minn. Prosecutors allege he and Pauley bought and sold from each other and exchanged more than $100,000 in online payments.

When do prosecutors say the conspiracy took place?

From 2018 until March, the defendants — Cedric Lodge, Maclean, Taylor, and Denise Lodge — conspired with Pauley and others to unlawfully transport stolen human remains from Boston to New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Prosecutors said they did so knowing the remains had been stolen and were aiming to profit from the shipment and sale of the stolen human remains, prosecutors alleged.

How is the Harvard Medical School morgue operated?

Human cadavers used to teach students at HMS are voluntarily donated by people who reach an agreement with the school through the Anatomical Gifts Program, according to the indictment. When the school is done using the cadavers, the remains are typically cremated and are either returned to the donor’s family or laid to rest at a cemetery.

The medical school maintains a morgue at the school where the cadavers are stored until they are used for education or research purposes, and again when the school is finished using them, according to the indictment. The identities of the cadavers are documented and the school maintains a database and records associated with them. Medical school employees, including the morgue manager, confirm the identity of each cadaver before cremation. Employees are not permitted to remove, keep, or sell any human remains.

What were the remains being trafficked?

Prosecutors said the dissected portions of the cadavers that were stolen from the morgue included heads, brains, skin, bones, and others human remains. “Some crimes defy understanding,” Gerard M. Karam, US attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human.”

How do prosecutors allege the conspiracy was accomplished?

As the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, Cedric Lodge had access to the morgue and the cadavers stored inside, prosecutors said. Lodge is accused of stealing dissected portions of the cadavers without the school’s knowledge or permission. He allegedly removed those remains from the morgue and brought them to his home in New Hampshire.

Cedric Lodge and his wife allegedly communicated with other defendants, including Maclean and Taylor, on the phone and social media about buying the stolen remains, prosecutors said. The remains were sometime shipped through the US Postal Service to Pennsylvania and elsewhere, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Lodge would use his access to the morgue to allow Maclean, Taylor, and others to enter and choose what remains they wanted to purchase. They would then take those remains and transport them elsewhere, prosecutors said.

How do prosecutors say Maclean and Taylor were involved?

Maclean is accused of selling the stolen remains to buyers in multiple states, including Pauley. Prosecutors said she shipped or transported the remains and also sold the remains at her store, Kat’s Creepy Creations.

Taylor allegedly bought remains and had them shipped to him in Pennsylvania from New Hampshire, transported remains from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania, and sold and shipped remains to buyers, including Pauley, prosecutors said.

Steven Porter and Emily Sweeney of Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.