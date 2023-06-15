Amid criticism by Mass. GOP, state Senate sets special election date for Gobi seat

Gobi submitted her letter of resignation on June 4, triggering the process of setting a date for a special election. Under state law, the Senate had 20 days to set a date after she resigned.

The election will be held November 7, with a primary on October 10, a Senate official told the Globe.

The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday will schedule a special election for the Worcester and Hampshire district, a seat left open by state Senator Anne Gobi who was recently tapped to serve as the state’s new Director of Rural Affairs.

Thursday marks 11 days since June 4.

Even so, Senate leaders faced some pushback earlier this week, when Massachusetts Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Carnevale criticized state Senate President Karen E. Spilka for not setting a date sooner to fill the seat, which represents one of the state’s more competitive Senate districts in a Democrat-dominated chamber.

The open seat has already drawn three contenders — two Republicans and one Democrat.

Gobi topped her Republican opponent by fewer than 400 votes to first win the open seat in 2014, and unlike many of her colleagues in the Senate, has drawn GOP challengers every election since.

Carnevale told the Globe Wednesday that Spilka has had plenty of time to consider an election date, and that she worried “political decisions are coming into the decision making.”

Carnavale also said that without representation in the 40-member chamber, residents in the district no longer have a voice on key votes, like a $600 million tax relief bill that is up for debate Thursday.

“Everybody is anxious to get going,” said state Representative Peter Durant, a Spencer Republican who filed to run for Gobi’s Senate seat. He said his campaign has printed materials like flyers and signs that are “ready to go,” but are missing the crucial election date.

“When you are meeting people, and they ask when is the election, your answer is ‘I don’t know,’'” he said. “It does give the air of a holding pattern when you’re talking to people.”

Rebekah Etique, a Leicester paralegal who managed Republican James Amorello’s 2022 state Senate campaign in the district, has also indicated that she will file to run in the Republican primary for the seat. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Neither did state Representative Jonathan D. Zlotnik, a Gardner Democrat, who has also filed to run for the seat.

Steve Kerrigan, chairman of the state’s Democratic Party, said when lawmakers leave for appointments as Gobi did, “there is always a gap.” He said the people in her district are well-represented by the senators for neighboring districts, and will have a new Senator come fall.

“The voters in that district know good representation. They have had it for decades,” he said. “Democrats look forward to running a strong campaign and keeping that seat.”









