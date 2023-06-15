Matthew Nilo, lawyer accused in Charlestown rapes, released from jail after making $500,000 cash bail

The first of four accusers, Lori Pinkham, spoke out against her attacker in an interview Monday with the Globe. Pinkham, 39, said she was not planning to speak publicly until she learned at Nilo’s Superior Court hearing that he would be posting bail.

Nilo, 35, is being fitted for a GPS bracelet to monitor his location, and was released on the conditions that he surrender his passport, have no contact with victims or witnesses, and stay 1,000 feet from Terminal Street in Charlestown, where authorities say the attacks occurred, unless accompanied by his attorney, court records say.

Matthew Nilo, the New Jersey lawyer accused of brutally raping three women and attempting to rape a fourth in Charlestown more than 15 years ago, was released Thursday from the Suffolk County Jail after posting $500,000 cash bail, according to court records.

Advertisement

“I’m just upset right now that he’s out on bail ... and has lived this lavish lifestyle and all these people that think they know him have no idea how evil he is, and how evil these crimes were,” she told the Globe on Monday. “I just hope that I can help encourage somebody else to come forward.”

At Nilo’s arraignment last week, prosecutors described how Pinkham’s attacker allegedly approached her in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2007 while she was looking for her car after a night out with a friend in downtown Boston. Pinkham was 23 at the time, and though she did not know her attacker, his light olive-skinned face and brown hair looked familiar, and she accepted a ride from him to help look for the car, prosecutors said.

Instead, Nilo allegedly took her to Terminal Street, a short roadway surrounded by shipyards and parking lots. Prosecutors say he then told her “to shut up or he would kill her” and said he had a weapon, before raping her on a grassy area near train tracks.

Advertisement

In each subsequent rape, prosecutors say, the pattern was chillingly similar: The assailant lured women into his car in downtown Boston, then drove them to the peninsula in Charlestown where he proceeded to threaten them with weapons and rape them. The second woman, attacked in November 2007, was threatened with a knife. The third, attacked the following summer, had a gun held to her back, prosecutors said.

Nilo’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, has vigorously maintained his client’s innocence, and told the Globe he intends to challenge the constitutionality of evidence collected by police and prosecutors that was used to arrest Nilo two weeks ago.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.