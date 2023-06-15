Nathan Carman, accused of killing his mother at sea, found dead in his cell at N.H. jail while awaiting trial

Carman, 29, was alone in his cell at the Cheshire County Jail in Keene, N.H. when he “was found unresponsive overnight in his cell on one of the routine inside rounds completed by correctional staff,” according to a statement released by jail superintendent Douglas Iosue and county administrator Chris Coates, announcing his “untimely death.”

Nathan Carman, the Vermont man accused of killing his mother at sea in a plot to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance, was found dead Thursday at a New Hampshire jail, where he was being held without bail while awaiting trial on federal murder and fraud charges, according to authorities.

“The manner of death is undetermined at this time” and will ultimately be determined by the state medical examiner’s office, according to the statement.

Carman’s death stunned his lawyer, Martin Minnella, who was preparing for an October trial. He said Carman “appeared upbeat” and was looking forward to proving his innocence at trial.

“We felt like he was going to be acquitted, this is a terrible shock,” said Minnella, adding that his co-counsel talked to Carman around 7 p.m. Wednesday and “he had no indication that anything was wrong.”

Minnella said he was notified of Carman’s death Thursday morning by the US Marshals Service, which officially had custody of Carman and placed him at the jail, where pretrial federal detainees for the government are housed. As of early Thursday afternoon, he said he had not been provided any details about what had happened.

Carman’s abrupt death marks a tragic end to a case that first captured national attention in 2016 when he was rescued in a life raft 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard a week after he said his mother died at sea when his boat sank during a fishing trip. The case took a dark turn, when court filings showed that police had previously identified Carman as a suspect in the shooting death of his wealthy grandfather in Connecticut three years earlier. His aunts filed a civil suit accusing him of killing both his mother and grandfather in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.

Police never charged Carman with the slaying of his grandfather, John Chakalos, 87, at his home in Windsor, Conn. in 2013, and his aunts’ suit was dismissed in New Hampshire.

Then, in May 2022, an eight-count federal indictment unsealed in US District Court in Vermont charged Carman with murder on the high seas for allegedly killing his mother, Linda Carman, during their fishing trip, as well as fraud counts related to his effort to obtain inheritance and insurance funds.

The indictment also alleged that Carman shot and killed Chakalos, but didn’t charge him with that slaying, which would be a state crime.

Carman had dinner with his grandfather the night before his death and was the last known person to see him alive, according to a police affidavit. Carman was supposed to meet his mother a few hours later but never showed up and did not answer his phone, the affidavit said.

Investigators learned that Carman had purchased a Sig Sauer semiautomatic rifle in New Hampshire that was the same caliber as the weapon used in the shooting, which he did not disclose to police, according to court filings.

Afterwards, Carman received approximately $550,000 from his grandfather’s estate, authorities said. But prosecutors allege he killed his mother because he wanted more. Chakalos, a real estate developer, left a $44 million estate to his four daughters, including Carman’s mother.

In September 2016, Carman and his mother set sail from Point Judith, R.I., for a fishing trip on his 31-foot aluminum boat, the Chicken Pox. A week later, he was alone when he was rescued from a life raft about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard. His mother was never found and is presumed dead.

Prosecutors allege that he deliberately sabotaged the boat as part of a premeditated plan to kill his mother, then claimed it sank accidentally.

On Thursday, the federal case was dismissed at the request of prosecutors, who filed a notice alerting the court that they had been notified by the US Marshal that Carman had died.

“Dismissal of the charges against Carman is thus appropriate,” they wrote.

Fabienne Boisvert-DeFazio, a spokeswoman for the US Attorney’s office in Vermont, declined to comment further on the case or the circumstances of Carman’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.