Nathan Carman takes his secrets to the grave

How could Netflix or some other content provider pass up the chance to dramatize and sensationalize this most sensational of American family tragedies.

When I heard that Nathan Carman was dead , one of my first less than empathetic thoughts was: When does the movie come out?

At least that’s what federal prosecutors in Vermont were prepared to argue at a trial set to begin in Burlington in October. It would have been one of the most high-profile trials in New England in years.

But Nathan Carman ended that prospect by dying in his cell, alone, at the Cheshire County jail in Keene, N.H. The cause of death is just one of many questions left unanswered.

Technically, Carman died an innocent man, because, upon learning of his death, prosecutors dismissed all charges.

But he was guilty in the eyes of prosecutors, insurance companies, and his three aunts, who held him responsible for the murder of their father, John Chakalos, who was shot to death in his Connecticut home in 2013, and their sister, Nathan’s mother Linda Carman, whose body was never found after the boat her son took her fishing in off Block Island sank in 2016.

After his grandfather’s murder, Nathan Carman received $550,000 from accounts his grandfather had set up for him. He used the proceeds to buy a four-bedroom colonial for $70,000 in Vernon, Vt., near the Massachusetts and New Hampshire borders. He spent a lot more of the money adding a floor and boosting the house’s size from 1,938 square feet to an unwieldy 6,207 square feet.

Prosecutors said he was running low on inherited cash when he decided to kill his mother, believing he would inherit her share of her father’s $44 million estate.

Five weeks before his grandfather’s murder, prosecutors alleged, Carman bought a Sig Sauer Patrol 716 assault rifle that fired the same caliber of bullets that killed Chakalos. The killer took the shell casings from the murder scene, and police never recovered the murder weapon. When police asked Nathan Carman where his rifle was, he told them he had lost or misplaced it, but couldn’t remember where. Given he had paid more than $2,000 for the rifle, his claim didn’t pass the smell test.

Neither did his explanation for what happened when he took his mother on a fishing trip on his 31-foot boat, the Chicken Pox. A week after the sinking, Carman was found by a passing freighter floating in a life raft 115 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. He was in surprisingly good health, and the raft was loaded with provisions. He did not activate an emergency transmitter when his boat started taking on water, left behind on shore another transmitter that activates automatically when submerged, and could never explain why he made it to the life raft but his mother did not.

Nathan Carman fought his aunts tooth and nail, even accusing them of having “substantial motive” to kill their father. During probate court hearings in 2018, Carman denied intentionally sinking his boat to drown his mother, bizarrely adding that even if he had abandoned her on a sinking vessel, it wouldn’t be a crime.

At Carman’s arraignment in Burlington last year, Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered him held without bail to await his trial on murder and fraud charges.

While he had managed to avoid charges for his grandfather’s murder, Carman’s greed finally sank him. He filed an $85,000 insurance claim for the loss of his boat. But insurance companies make for bad adversaries. Two of them sued him, and were able to prove Carman had sabotaged his own boat, making alterations that would ensure it would sink. Evidence from that civil case became the bones of a federal criminal indictment.

Carman’s lawyers say he was determined to prove his innocence. They spoke to him Wednesday night and said he was fine, upbeat. By Thursday morning, he was dead, taking all his secrets with him.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist.