New Hampshire’s Marty the Moose makes a splash in D.C.

Marty hails from New Hampshire, where he spends most of the year at the White Mountain Attractions Visitor’s Center in North Woodstock.

His name is Marty, and he is a stuffed moose whose arrival made headlines as staffers wheeled him into Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s office earlier this week.

CONCORD, N.H — A newcomer has appeared on the political scene in Washington, D.C.

Shaheen started bringing a moose to her office in 2010 to her office starting in 2010, but according to her staffers this is only Marty’s second time to Washington. He replaces his predecessor Max, who had been making the journey to the capital since the event began. A giant stuffed bear named Kodak accompanied him. The duo only spends about 48 hours in the capital every year.

"Marty the Moose" gets a hand from staff members in New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen's office when the stuffed animal arrived at Hart Senate Office Building on June 13 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Shaheen brings the stuffed animals as a part of hosting the Experience New Hampshire reception in Washington, which is meant to highlight the offerings of the Granite State.

According to staffers and news reports, the stuffed animals are drawing a lot of attention.

“Marty and Kodak are both very large and, after furniture is moved out, live for about 24 hours in the Senator’s office lobby,” said one of Sen. Shaheen’s staffers. “They attract a lot of attention — staff, visitors, and even a few senators from either side of the aisle stopped by to take pictures or selfies with Marty and Kodak.”

Charyl Reardon of the White Mountain Attractions Visitors Center said Marty is the size of a real moose at over 8 feet tall, although moose can get even bigger than that.

Marty the Moose travels to D.C. in a van, and is heading back from the capital to New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Marty and Kodak travel to D.C. in a van, and both are heading back to New Hampshire as of Thursday afternoon, according to Reardon.

“It was a great way to promote the tourism and the aspects and features of New Hampshire to other delegates,” she said about the stuffed animals’ voyage. “We’re happy to send him along.”

She said Marty came to the visitor center in the early 2000s and cost between $5,000 and $6,000. The center purchased him from a vendor that makes lifesize animals.

“He only travels for the senator to her Experience NH event,” Reardon said. “The rest of time he greets visitors. He’s very popular.”

