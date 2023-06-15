Providence teachers agree to extend length of school day

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green confirmed the contract extends the length of the school day in Providence for the upcoming school year by 30 minutes at every Providence school. She said the deal also includes additional professional development for teachers.

The contract had not been publicly disclosed prior to being ratified by the union. The current three-year contract was not scheduled to expire until Aug. 31.

PROVIDENCE — The Providence Teachers Union quietly ratified a new one-year contract extension with the state Thursday night, agreeing to extend the length of the school day by 30 minutes as part of an ongoing effort to recover from pandemic-related learning loss.

A subsequent news release by the Providence Public School Department Thursday night said elementary school students would now receive six hours and 45 minutes of daily instruction, while middle and high school students would get seven hours and 15 minutes each day.

In addition to paying the teachers extra to work the additional time, the new contract gives the teachers a 2.5% cost-of-living raise on top of previously-planned wage increases, according to district spokesperson Jay Wegimont.

The longer school day and extra professional development is currently only scheduled to last one school year. The contract extension goes from from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31.

A copy of the new contract was not immediately available.

The contract deal was kept under wraps until after it was ratified, a surprising turn of events amid a state takeover in which the union and state leaders have had multiple contentious and public battles.

Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro said the vote was 56% to 44% among the membership of the union to ratify the contract, according to an unofficial tally, closer than a typical contract vote.

Providence School Board President Erlin Rogel said he was notified about the existence of the negotiations, but the board has not been provided with a copy of the agreed-upon contract.

“Providence school board leadership was notified that negotiations would take place this month on a one-year extension,” Rogel said. “We have requested a briefing of these new terms at our June school board meeting.”

District leaders have long been toying with the idea of extending the length of the school day in order to make up for learning loss during the pandemic, which particularly affected urban districts like Providence.

The concept has been brought up multiple times as a potential way to use millions in unspent COVID relief funds, but it needed to be negotiated with the union because the teachers’ work hours are set by the contract.

It was not immediately clear how much of the district’s unspent COVID funds would be used towards paying the teachers for the additional work.

The Providence Teachers Union contract has been one of the most-discussed elements of the state takeover of the Providence school system, with both state and city leaders arguing for years that it needed to be drastically changed in order to improve the struggling city schools.

Governor Dan McKee’s administration reached a new three-year contract with the union in 2021, prompting outrage from some officials because the multimillion dollar agreement was not made public until after it was final. Typically, public-sector labor contracts are vetted before approval, a practice that has not occurred under the state takeover of the school district.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.