Read the indictment of Jack Teixeira, Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking secret intelligence information, was indicted Thursday, two months after his arrest. Teixeira, of Dighton, was indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, according to court filings.

The leaked classified documents were shared through a private chat application, Discord, before they were passed on through Telegram and 4Chan, eventually reaching the public, according to authorities. The 21-year-old has been in Plymouth jail since his arrest, after a judge ruled he would remain in custody awaiting trial.

Read the full indictment here: