R.I. House approves iGaming bill as Assembly nears end of session

Opponents introduced a series of amendments that were shot down before the House voted 57 to 11 to give final approve to the bill, which has already passed the Senate.

But the House immediately ran into a 90-minute pitched battle against a bill that would allow online casino gaming, or “iGaming,” in Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE — In a final burst of speechifying and voting, the Rhode Island General Assembly on Thursday attempted to wrap up this year’s legislative session.

“This is by far the most dangerous piece of legislation I have seen since I’ve been here,” said Representative Brandon C. Potter, a Cranston Democrat. “I see no benefit other than enriching large corporations.”

Advertisement

Potter predicted it would prove “devastating to working-class people,” and he predicted it would face a constitutional challenge because the state Constitution says “no act expanding the types or locations of gambling” shall take effect until such an expansion is approved in statewide and local referenda.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski, a Providence Democrat, defended the bill, saying opponents were attempting to “relitigate the last 30 years of discussion about gambling in this state.” He said Rhode Island voters have supported gaming proposals over the years because they provide a recreational activity and revenue for important state programs.

Representative Jon D. Brien, a Woonsocket independent, backed the bill, saying, “Gambling is here to stay. For once Rhode Island is being proactive.”

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, had championed the iGaming proposal along with Representative Gregory J. Costantino, a Lincoln Democrat.

Bally’s Corporation, the Rhode Island-based casino giant, announced a “major legislative initiative” for iGaming in February. A study commissioned by Bally’s concluded the state could generate an estimated $93.3 million of gross gaming revenue in the first year, and $210 million in taxes for the state over a five-year period.

Advertisement

But Representative Michelle E. McGaw, a Portsmouth Democrat, said she has not heard constituents calling for iGaming. “The only people I have heard speaking in favor of this are Bally’s and those who want the shiny bauble of all of the money promised to the State of Rhode Island,” she said.

And Representative David Morales, a Providence Democrat, argued the bill is being rushed through in the waning moments of the legislative session, questioning why the state would not form a study commission when only seven other states have adopted online gaming. He warned that it would “let individuals spend their paycheck in matter of minutes,” saying it will harm low-income Rhode Islanders while feeding addictions and vice.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.