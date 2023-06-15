The evolution of affirmative action: A timeline of landmark cases and key legal battles

Now, dominated by a conservative majority, the Supreme Court’s ruling on a challenge to the race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina could result in a nationwide ban on affirmative action.

The practice of factoring race into college admissions to the benefit of disadvantaged groups was initially permitted in 1978.

After the Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled in favor of universities’ ability to consider the race of applicants for decades, the court is now poised to overturn the constitutionality of affirmative action.

Here are the landmark cases that have built a precedent for the policy of affirmative action that the Supreme Court is set to overturn.

Regents of the University of California v. Bakke: June 26, 1978

After being rejected twice by the University of California at Davis’s medical school, Allan Bakke, a white man, argued he was being discriminated against because of the school’s quota system. At the time, the school reserved 16 seats out of every 100 for minority students.

Bakke sued the school, stating it was a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a legislation prohibiting discrimination based on race.

The Supreme Court ruled that the racial quota system did violate the CRA and Bakke should’ve been admitted. The reservation of a set number of seats to remedy the effects of racial discrimination was unconstitutional.

However, the court also ruled that schools could use race as a factor in admissions, as long as it was used alongside multiple other factors. The court wrote that the use of race as a factor was constitutional because of the state’s interest in the educational benefits of a diverse student body.

For the next two decades, the Supreme Court would reaffirm this stance and the legality of considering race during the admission process to promote racial diversity in higher education.

Grutter v. Bollinger and Gratz v. Bollinger: June 23, 2003

After two white applicants, Barbara Grutter and Jennifer Gratz, were denied admission to the University of Michigan, they sued for discrimination.

Grutter was denied admission to the school’s law school. Citing her 3.8 grade point average, Grutter said she was rejected because of the school’s policies that gave certain minority students a significantly greater chance of admission.

The Supreme Court upheld the school’s use of affirmative action, finding that admission officers could consider the race of applicants on top of other factors.

However, in the companion case, Gratz sued over the university’s point-based admission system after her rejection from the school’s undergraduate program. At the time, members of underrepresented communities were each automatically granted a point boost.

The Supreme Court agreed that the school’s undergraduate admission system was flawed, finding that the point-based system relied too heavily on race.

These two decisions created a blueprint for how race-conscious admission would look in higher education and affirmed that affirmative action is necessary for universities in achieving educational benefits from a diverse student body.

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, however, closed the 2003 opinion in part by saying that affirmative action’s days might be numbered. She wrote: “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.”

Fisher v. University of Texas: June 23, 2016

In a failed attempt to overturn previous court decisions allowing race-conscious admissions, Abigail Fisher, a white woman, sued the University of Texas at Austin in 2008 after being denied admission.

The university had a policy to admit all in-state students who graduated in the top 10 percent of their high school classes. The school would consider race as a factor for the admission of the remaining students who were not in the top 10 percent.

When the Supreme Court first heard the case in 2013, it was sent back to a lower court. In 2016, when the case returned to the court, justices ruled in favor of the university, saying its admissions program for in-state high school students that do not qualify for automatic admission was constitutional.

The Supreme Court upheld the Texas program that accounts for race, the most recent reaffirmation of affirmative action at the highest level.

Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, SFFA v. University of North Carolina

In 2014, two new lawsuits were filed against Harvard University and University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill by the organization Students for Fair Admissions. The group, headed by former stockbroker Edward Blum, who also financially backed Fisher’s original case and other race-based Supreme Court cases, claims the universities’ consideration of race during the admission process violates the Civil Rights Act.

While these cases echo the general argument of previous affirmative action cases, there are distinct key points to the lawsuit against Harvard that makes it different from others. It is the first affirmative action case against a private university and the first to claim a university’s race-conscious policy discriminated against Asian Americans.

The lawsuits, which have risen steadily through the judicial system for nine years, aim to ban the institutions from considering or even knowing the race of applicants.

Lower courts repeatedly ruled in Harvard’s and UNC’s favor. “[T]here is no credible evidence that corroborates [the accusation of] improper discrimination,” US District Judge Allison Burroughs wrote in her 2019 decision in the Harvard case in Massachusetts. An appeals court upheld the ruling.

But for the Supreme Court to ban affirmative action, they need not find that Burroughs and other lower courts were wrong, but rather that any kind of race-based admissions process permissible under the Grutter precedent is not legal.

The case, following the overturning of the nearly 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, offers another test of whether the court now dominated by conservatives will move the nation’s policies to the right on another of its most contentious cultural issues.

