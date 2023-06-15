Suspect in Providence homicide found hiding in closet

Morales often played soccer and spent time with friends at the park, which is a hub for the Central American families who live in the neighborhood.

Kevin Giron was “emotional” and didn’t try to resist when officers in the Providence police special-response team spotted his knee under piles of garments and pulled him out, said Detective Captain Roger Aspinall. Giron had been on the run since 19-year-old Juan Carlos Morales was shot in the chest behind the concession stand in Donigian Park Saturday night.

PROVIDENCE — The 19-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Guatemalan immigrant in an Olneyville park was found hiding in a bedroom closet in an apartment on Union Avenue on Thursday.

Advertisement

That night, he and Giron had been hanging out and drinking with other men in the park when they got into an argument, and Morales decided to walk away, Chief Oscar Perez said. Giron, the police say, was carrying a gun and followed Morales, and shot him.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

As Morales lay dying, Giron fled. The detectives quickly figured out who they were looking for, Perez said, and then the officers in the specialized intelligence and youth services detective units, as well as the state police violent fugitive task force, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the US Marshals, went out searching for him.

Giron stayed in Providence, moving from different houses. The police searched a relative’s home on Hudson Street, earlier this week, but Giron was gone. Then, Wednesday they got a tip that he was hiding in 280 Union Ave., and at 5 p.m., they had the apartment house surrounded. When police negotiators couldn’t get Giron to come out, the special-response team went in to get him, Perez said.

At a news conference Thursday morning, the chief and Mayor Brett Smiley gave their condolences to Morales’ family, who live in Providence and Guatemala. They also praised the dogged work of the investigators in tracking down Giron, who will be arraigned Thursday afternoon on the murder charge.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, families want to see results when they lose a loved one. They expect the Providence police to act,” Perez said. “I’ve seen plenty of people die in the city, and I’ll tell you, we all take it personally. We wear this patch with pride on a daily basis, and that’s what we did in the last 36 hours to make sure we cops have someone that committed a homicide.”

This was the third time that Providence police have arrested Giron on gun crimes in 13 months, and Perez admitted to some frustration. Giron had pleaded no contest to firing a gun in the city last year and has been out on bail since August for carrying a gun without a license.

“We are the face of criminal justice system. Our job is to pursue justice and present it to the court, and at the end of the day, it is their decision,” Perez said. “The work we do is hard, it’s very difficult, so when someone gets released, it’s frustrating. ... But if they continue to commit crimes, as you see in this particular case, they’re going back to face the criminal justice system.”

The police have not found the gun used to kill Morales, the chief said.

Advertisement

The mayor said he supported the work of the Providence police to take illegal guns off the streets, “but it is swimming upstream because the amount of illegal guns on our streets is just overwhelming.”

“Gun violence is a problem in our city, and it’s something that honestly keeps me up at night,” said Smiley. “There are way too many guns in this community, and things that might have been personal disputes resolved through fist fights in the past now result in gunfire and sometimes death.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.