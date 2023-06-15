Taunton mayor’s daughter reported missing from wellness facility in Ohio, officials say

Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said her daughter, Riley, had been receiving treatment for more than a month at Evoke Wellness in Hilliard, Ohio, as part of a “long-term battle with mental health issues.”

The mayor of Taunton is asking for the public’s help after her 18-year-old daughter went missing from a wellness facility in Ohio on Wednesday.

“Ted and I are devastated and extremely worried about her safety and well-being,” O’Connell wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “We are working with the facility, police and missing persons to find her as soon as possible to bring her home.”

Her daughter is without vital medication, O’Connell said. She has struggled with mental health issues for several years and has spent time in multiple wellness centers, she said.

“She just walked away from the facility Wednesday morning,” O’Connell said in a phone interview. She hasn’t heard from her since.

She was last seen in the area of 5400 Scioto Darby Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall with with long blonde hair and was wearing black shorts and a pink shirt. She may be going by the name Tiffany Rose or Tiffany Silva, her mother said.

“Riley has always been a kind person who likes to help other people,” O’Connell said. “We’re just trying to help her have a happy life.”

Anyone with information or who sees Riley O’Connell is asked to call 911, police said.

“We are praying for Riley’s safe return,” her mother wrote on Facebook. “Please keep Riley in your thoughts and prayers.”

REPORTED MISSING: Police are searching for Riley O'Connell, 18, white female, blonde hair, 5’5”, 125 pounds. She was last seen in the area of the 5400 Scioto Darby Road 6/14/23 about 1 a.m. wearing black shorts and pink shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/ExpebAxdOP — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) June 14, 2023

