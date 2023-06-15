Two Worcester residents arrested on charges related to Capitol riot, FBI says

Video that Miller, who is also known as Hong Ngo, provided to authorities showed the pair entering the Senate parliamentarian’s office and staying for about five minutes. There, Miller “filmed the destruction that had already occurred in that that office,” according to the criminal complaint made public this week.

Long Duong, 54, and Julie Miller, 51, face four charges each including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building. They were arrested Tuesday, the FBI said.

The FBI arrested two Worcester residents this week on charges relating to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, bringing the total number of people charged out of the Boston office to 24.

Miller told federal authorities that she and Duong, who is also known as Jimmy Hoang Duong, had gone to Washington for vacation, and decided to attend the rally that then-president Donald Trump was holding that day to rail against the Senate’s vote to certify his election loss three months earlier.

Screenshot of USCP CCTV footage showing Long Duong and Julie Miller by the Senate Wing Door after re-entering the U.S. Capitol. US District Court

The pair, who are roommates, entered the building through a fire door around 3 p.m., according to the FBI.

Miller told the FBI that they then were among the crowd that moved to the Capitol and, after some people broke down barricades, entered it. Miller said the pair did not commit violence or vandalism in the building, the FBI documents show.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller turned over video that shows a ransacked room and includes someone saying “Everything is already destroyed.”

“MILLER then sat in a desk chair as DUONG took pictures of her on his phone,” the court documents state.

After about five minutes, police pushed them out of the office and then back out the fire door.

Around 1,000 people have been charged so far in connection to the riot, and hundreds have pleaded guilty.

