Miami mayor to seek GOP presidential nomination

“I’m going to run for president,” Suarez says in the video. “I’m going to run for your children and mine. Let’s give them the future they deserve. It’s time to take things into our own hands. It’s time to get things started.”

Suarez filed paperwork Wednesday night with the Federal Election Commission to launch a presidential campaign, and on Thursday morning he released a campaign video titled, “I’m Running.”

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez announced he is entering the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, joining a crowded GOP field looking to challenge former president Donald Trump.

Suarez also planned to give a speech Thursday evening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in Simi Valley, Calif.

Suarez, 45, an attorney and former Miami city commissioner, was first elected mayor of Miami in 2017 and won reelection to his second term in 2021. He touts himself as the city’s first “Miami-born” mayor and the second Cuban American one — the first was his father, Xavier Suarez.

For months, the younger Suarez has said he was seriously considering launching a presidential bid and weighing how a campaign could affect his family. In January, he called it “a soul-searching process.”

Suarez faces a long and complicated path to the Republican Party’s nomination. Nearly a dozen GOP candidates have formally announced they are running, and Suarez will be the third from Florida alone. He did not vote for Donald Trump for reelection in 2020, and some of Trump’s supporters openly mocked Suarez as a “swamp monster” on Tuesday outside the Miami federal courthouse where the former president was being arraigned.

Suarez also has criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, another GOP presidential candidate, for carrying out a “personal vendetta” against the Walt Disney Co. that cost the state jobs. In January, Suarez acknowledged that he and DeSantis had not spoken to one another in several years, though he brushed it off as nothing out of the ordinary.

In another potential complication for his presidential bid, Suarez is under investigation by the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission for $10,000 monthly payments he received from a South Florida developer for consulting services. Suarez has denied using his office to help secure permits for a $70 million development, according to the Miami Herald.

Despite the complications, the Miami mayor cast himself as a traditional conservative, comparing himself to Ronald Reagan in his style and his belief in limited government.

“I try to be Reaganesque in terms of [being] inclusive, someone who can communicate,” Suarez told The Post in January. “I think communication is critical. I think semantics matter. The way that you say things, how you say things, is very powerful.”

Suarez has also credited his administration for much of Miami’s growth in recent years, most recently touting the city’s attributes as being the reason soccer megastar Lionel Messi chose earlier this month to sign with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Judge in Trump case has little experience in criminal trials

Aileen M. Cannon, the US District Court judge assigned to preside over former president Donald Trump’s classified documents case, has scant experience running criminal trials, calling into question her readiness to handle what is likely to be an extraordinarily complex and high-profile courtroom clash.

Cannon, 42, has been on the bench since November 2020, when Trump gave her a lifetime appointment shortly after he lost reelection. She had not previously served as any kind of judge, and because about 98 percent of federal criminal cases are resolved with plea deals, she has had only a limited opportunity to learn how to preside over a trial.

A Bloomberg Law database lists 224 criminal cases that have been assigned to her, and a New York Times review of those cases identified four that went to trial. Each was a relatively routine matter, like a felon who was charged with illegally possessing a gun. In all, the four cases added up to 14 trial days.

Cannon’s suitability to handle such a high-stakes and high-profile case has already attracted scrutiny amid widespread perceptions that she demonstrated bias in the former president’s favor last year, when she oversaw a long-shot lawsuit filed by Trump challenging the FBI’s court-approved search of his Florida home and club, Mar-a-Lago.

In that case, she shocked legal experts across the ideological divide by disrupting the investigation — including suggesting that Trump gets special protections as a former president that any other target of a search warrant would not receive — before a conservative appeals court shut her down, ruling that she never had legitimate legal authority to intervene.

“She’s both an inexperienced judge and a judge who has previously indicated that she thinks the former president is subject to special rules, so who knows what she will do with those issues?” said Julie O’Sullivan, a Georgetown University criminal law professor and former federal prosecutor.

In theory, Cannon could step aside on her own for any reason, or the special counsel, Jack Smith, could ask her to do so under a federal law that says judges are supposed to recuse themselves if their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned” — and, if she declines, ask an appeals court to order her to recuse.

There is no sign that either of them are considering taking that step, however — or what its legal basis would be.

Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi wants trial moved

The man accused of striking former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the head with a hammer during a home intrusion says he can’t get a fair trial in San Francisco because of negative publicity.

Lawyers for David DePape on Wednesday asked a federal judge to move his trial out of the city where Nancy and Paul Pelosi live, saying the local jury pool is likely biased from extensive media coverage of the October incident.

DePape’s defense team cited survey research indicating that a high proportion of Bay Area residents think he’s guilty after a state judge allowed video footage of the alleged attack and an audio recording of the suspect’s interrogation by police to air on TV news broadcasts.

In federal court, he faces charges filed by the Justice Department of attempted kidnapping of a US official and assault of an immediate family member of a US official in retaliation for performing her duties.

In state court, DePape is charged with attempted murder, as well as assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threatening a public official’s family member.

A spokesman for the US attorney’s office in San Francisco didn’t immediately respond outside regular business hours to a request for comment.

Nancy Pelosi left her leadership role in January after Republicans took control of the House but remains a representative of California in Congress.

