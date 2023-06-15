Supreme Court upholds Native American adoption law

“The issues are complicated,” she wrote. “But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the majority, acknowledged the thorny subjects raised in case, which pitted a white foster couple from Texas against five tribes and the Interior Department as they battled over the adoption of a Native American child.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 1978 law aimed at keeping Native American adoptees with their tribes and traditions, handing a victory to tribes that had argued that a blow to the law would upend the basic principles that have allowed them to govern themselves.

The vote was 7-2, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissenting.

Under the Indian Child Welfare Act, preference is given to Native families, a policy the couple said violated equal protection principles and discriminated against Native children and non-Native families who wanted to adopt them because it hinges on placement based on race.

The tribes have said they are political entities, not racial groups, and that doing away with that distinction, which underpins tribal rights, could imperil nearly every aspect of Indian law and policy, including measures that govern access to land, water, and gambling.

“Congress’ power to legislate with respect to Indians is well established and broad,” Barrett wrote, adding that authority could extend to family law. “The Constitution does not erect a firewall around family law.”

In their dissenting opinions, Thomas and Alito asserted that Congress had overstepped in regulating child welfare determinations.

The court’s majority, Alito wrote, had lost sight of those most at risk: children.

The majority “decides one question after another in a way that disserves the rights and interests of these children and their parents, as well as our Constitution’s division of federal and state authority,” he added.

Thomas wrote that the legislation exceeded the federal government’s power, adding that some of the Native American children involved in the adoptions “may never have even set foot on Indian lands.”

He added that the Indian Child Welfare Act “lacks any foothold in the Constitution’s original meaning.”

Tribal leaders and President Biden expressed relief about the ruling.

The decision is “a broad affirmation of the rule of law, and of the basic constitutional principles surrounding relationships between Congress and tribal nations,” leaders of the Cherokee Nation, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, the Oneida Nation, and the Quinault Indian Nation said in a joint statement.

A lawyer for the foster couple at the center of the case, Jennifer and Chad Brackeen, said they were worried about the future of a Native child they were trying to adopt.

“Our main concern is what today’s decision means for the little girl, Y.R.J. — now 5 years old — who has been a part of the Brackeen family for nearly her whole life,” said the lawyer, Matthew McGill.

The 1978 legislation, the Indian Child Welfare Act, was meant to address the legacy of abuses of Native American children, hundreds of thousands of whom had been separated from their tribes to be raised by families with no connection to their culture.

Typically in child welfare cases, a judge is charged with determining the best interest of the child. Under the act, however, Native American children are subject to different rules, in part to safeguard their tribal ties.

The law lays out priorities for adoption before a child can be placed with a non-Native family. Children should first be in the care of a member of their extended family. If that is not possible, then priority would move to a member of their tribe; failing that, children should go to “other Indian families.”

The Brackeens, an evangelical couple from Texas, along with other families, challenged the law after they took in a boy known in court records as A.L.M. The boy was less than a year old in 2016, when he entered the foster care system in the state. The boy, born to a Navajo mother and a Cherokee father, joined the couple after Navajo tribal placements fell through and eventually, both tribes agreed to let the couple adopt the child.

Their faith, the Brackeens have said, along with their comfortable living circumstances, called them to become foster parents.

In 2018, Judge Reed O’Connor of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas struck down the law as unconstitutional.

That same year, A.L.M.’s mother gave birth to another child, a girl. She, too, entered foster care. The Brackeens filed for custody, hoping she could join her brother. The Navajo sought to have the child placed with her great-aunt, who lives on a reservation.

A state judge determined that the Brackeens would share custody with the great-aunt, with the girl spending time with her extended family each summer on the reservation.

Both the tribe and the couple appealed the decision as A.L.M.’s case wound its way through the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The court largely upheld the law, prompting both sides to seek Supreme Court review.